ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Caerphilly: Mountain Ash girl, 17, dies in Fochriw crash

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage girl has died after the car she was a passenger in crashed. Gwent Police said a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tributes paid to 'kind' motorcyclist killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" motorcyclist who died after a crash in Gwynedd. Timothy Seyffert, 47, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, crashed on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, at 14:45 BST on Saturday. North Wales Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, between a silver Seat Leon...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leicester: Biker who died after collision with child on A6 named

A biker who died after a crash on the A6 has been named by police. Jack Broderick, 29, was involved in a collision with a child on the city-bound carriageway on 20 July shortly before 20:00 BST. He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caerphilly#Mountain#Ash#Traffic Accident#Fochriw#Gwent Police#Bst
BBC

Lauren Saint George guilty of killing baby girl Lily-Mai

A depressed mother has avoided jail after being found guilty of killing her baby girl, who died days after being discharged into her care against the advice of healthcare professionals. Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George sustained injuries at home in Duckett's Green, Haringey, including 18 broken ribs, a broken leg and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

DART: 'Frightened' passengers forced open train doors

A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder arrest after man found dead at Southport property

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property by the emergency services. A 57-year-old man, who has not been named, was found dead at an address on Bath Street, Southport, at about 20:00 BST, Merseyside Police said. A 51-year-old man was...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Sacramento

4 people dead, 6 injured in crash on Hwy. 12 in Rio Vista

SOLANO COUNTY - Four people have died and another six have been injured in a crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista. As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road. According to the Rio Vista Fire Dept., at 8:12 p.m., fire department units were alerted to a crash on Highway 12, east of Summerset Road. When fire department units arrived at the crash scene, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved. Four people were declared dead at the scene and another six were injured. The injured were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released. According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles crashed head-on. The cause of the crash has also not been released. Rio Vista is located along the west side of the Sacramento River about 44  miles south of Sacramento. 
RIO VISTA, CA
BBC

Manchester's Bloom nightclub shut down following rape allegations

A city centre nightclub where a 14-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a woman just days after another serious attack was reported has been shut down. Bloom, in Manchester's Gay Village, had its licence revoked after a committee heard details of 38 violent or sexual offences at the venue this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham mill fire: Further human remains found

Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The discovery indicates a second victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, in May, Greater Manchester Police said. Remains were first recovered by demolition workers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol father of boy hit with oar awaits charge decision

A reinvestigation into a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute is now being considered by prosecutors. Police were called to Conham River Park in Bristol after a woman pushed and hurt a boy called Antwon with an oar. Avon and Somersert Police thanked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wilberfoss: Spate of village cat deaths sparks RSPCA warning

Pet owners in an East Yorkshire village have been warned to remain vigilant after a spate of suspicious cat deaths. The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, feared to be the latest in a line of unexplained feline fatalities in Wilberfoss going back decades. Insp Beth Boyd said:...
ANIMALS
BBC

Cardiff dad and son poisoned in Bangladesh, police say

A father and son from Cardiff have died while three other family members are in intensive care after being poisoned in Bangladesh, police have said. The family were staying in a flat near the north-eastern city of Sylhet. Police officers broke into the building on Tuesday morning after relatives raised...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy