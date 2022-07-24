Caerphilly: Mountain Ash girl, 17, dies in Fochriw crash

SOLANO COUNTY - Four people have died and another six have been injured in a crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista. As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road. According to the Rio Vista Fire Dept., at 8:12 p.m., fire department units were alerted to a crash on Highway 12, east of Summerset Road. When fire department units arrived at the crash scene, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved. Four people were declared dead at the scene and another six were injured. The injured were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released. According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles crashed head-on. The cause of the crash has also not been released. Rio Vista is located along the west side of the Sacramento River about 44 miles south of Sacramento.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO