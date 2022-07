Joe Burrow will likely not be at the first Bengals practice. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media Insiders, Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix. This is not a serious surgery, but he could miss some time to heal. Burrow has recovered from a torn ACL, an appendectomy is nothing that will slow him down. Do not expect him to miss any regular season time. Burrow is going to be getting a huge contract soon, so the Bengals will make sure he is taken care of in the hospital.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO