Patrol arrests one on drug charges Sunday in Texas County

Wright County, MO. – Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ace assisted in the arrest of a pair during a traffic stop on July 22nd of 2022. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dedmon requested the assistance of the Wright County Sheriff on a traffic stop, and Corporal Campbell arrived shortly after with K9 Ace. Ace alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The alert allowed a search to be conducted and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on July 10 to a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at a storage unit complex on Highway B. Upon arrival the officer observed two badly damaged units....
On 07/20/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office and Alton Police Department arrested Elizabeth Ann Deckard on an Oregon County Warrant for burglary – 2nd degree, class D felony, stealing, misdemeanor A, burglary – 2nd degree, felony D, stealing – value less than $150 and no prior stealing, misdemeanor D. She is being held on a $25,000.00 cash or corporate surety bond.
A Houston man was arrested Sunday afternoon on drug charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dustin M. Benson, 42, of Houston, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and a Dent County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
A Camdenton man is facing a charge of Tampering with a motor vehicle. According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to the 2-thousand block of Beck Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was parked outside the owner’s apartment on July 22nd. Police received information that the stolen vehicle had been in the area of King Street that afternoon, but the vehicle had already left the area when officers arrived. The next day the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the property of a storage business. Lebanon Police patrolled several areas and eventually located the stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Curry Street. The investigation led officers to believe that the suspect in the vehicle theft was 32-year-old Joshua Matthew Harvey. Harvey was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop. Harvey, who is on probation from an unrelated charge, is jailed in Laclede County with a bond of $ 25 hundred dollars cash or surety.
A request for a welfare check in Moulton led to an arrest for drug possession for a resident, according to police. Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said the department was asked to check on a home on Main Street. Two officers responded to the home, and while speaking with residents, one officer spotted "drug paraphernalia in plain view" in a bedroom, Knight said.
ROLLA, Mo. – The Phelps County Sheriff's Department has issued a missing person alert for a Rolla resident. The alert indicates 67-year-old Samuel Hubbard Jones was last seen on May 21, 2022. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, with greying brown hair and blue eyes.
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said their car had been shot into and one person was hurt.
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office received multiple theft complaints over the past week. On July 15th, a resident in the 31-thousand block of Startling Drive reported that someone stole his 2000 Dodge Caravan, which was stored at his stepfather’s residence. In the 16-thousand block of Historic Route 66, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his construction trailer. The next day a resident in the 300 block of South Spruce Street Conway reported that she arrived home and noticed the door was open. She said nothing was missing from inside, but an air conditioner and a few pieces of stove pipe were missing from the porch, and several fishing items were stolen from a shed on the property. The investigation is continuing in each of the incidents.
A Houston man was arrested Sunday on several charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Keith A. Howard, 40, is charged by Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, DWI and driving while revoked/suspended, first office. Bond is set at $150,000. He is held in the...
A Town Creek man is behind bars after being arrested Sunday on one count of torture/willful abuse of a child. Chief Deputy Brian Covington of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to an address in the Town Creek community after someone reported the abuse. Covington said the...
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •An officer was dispatched July 15 regarding a report of theft at the Texas County Food Pantry. The officer made contact with an employee who works there who said a man had stolen items...
Hartville, MO. – A Lebanon woman wanted for dealing drugs is facing additional charges after being arrested in Wright County. On July 19, 2022 Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 just south of Newton Pass Road. The driver, Susan Willhite, had an active no bond warrant.
CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving a bear in Texas County. The vehicle struck the bear on State Highway PP north of Cabool. Troopers say they rarely see bears hit in crashes. They ask drivers to remain vigilant for bear crossings as the bear population grows.
A two-vehicle traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on Ginger Road, a half mile north of Lebanon, resulted in injuries for two Laclede County motorists. The highway patrol says a 2015 Dodge Challenger, driven by 29-year-old Zachary N. Bethel of Lebanon, and a 2012 G-M-C Acadia, driven by 64-year-old Susan L. Dimmick of Lebanon, were traveling too close to the center of the roadway. This caused the vehicles to hit head-on. Dimmick received serious injuries in the collision and was transported by Mercy E-M-S to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Bethel received moderate injuries and also was transported to Cox South.
Over $2000 worth of fuel was stolen from a property owner on Omega Drive in Laclede County recently. The property owner reported that the theft of 300 gallons of fuel happened between July 13th and July 15th. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said this type of incident isn’t common….
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff says a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday should have never happened. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said deputies shot and killed Marvin Burke, who had been hiding in the woods for almost six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Howell County for child molestation. The sheriff said he wants to see a change at a higher level that would prevent things like this from happening.
Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater issued a report on activities in June:. June 2 and 7, accident; June 8, natural death; June 10, overdose and hospice call; June 12, motor vehicle accident and hospice call. June 13, natural death and overdose; June 14 and June 18, natural deaths; and June...
(West Plains, MO) A brushfire that was reported around 4:30pm on Tuesday led to the closing of Hwy 63 and Ramseur Road in West Plains. According to social media channels from The West Plains Police Department all roads have now reopened. The West Plains Police Department released the following update...
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – According to the West Plains Police Department, West Plains Fire and West Plains Police are battling a brush fire off Highway 63 by the Hampton Inn Hotel. The police department says there is low visibility on the highway, so travelers should use caution.
