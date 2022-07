The SummerSlam go-home episode of Monday’s RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City had 15,130 people in attendance according to WWE. The event had indeed sold out. WrestleTix reported that there were 198 available tickets just before showtime. 13,254 tickets had been distributed for a setup/capacity of 13,452.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO