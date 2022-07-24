New Match Revealed for GCW Sanctified Event

According to reports, Riddle is actually not injured. As stated, WWE announced today that Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam match between Riddle and Seth Rollins will not take place. Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury, or a stinger, after the attack by Rollins at the conclusion of Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW, according to a statement made by Kayla Braxton on The Bump. According to WWE, Riddle’s injury has left him with “some significant weakness,” and as a result Riddle is not now medically cleared to compete. He won’t be cleared until full strength has returned. It was stated that Riddle v. Rollins had been postponed and that, rather than using the standard phrase “not medically cleared,” Riddle was instead “currently medically disqualified.”

