Concord, NC

New Match Revealed for GCW Sanctified Event

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Blake Christian and Joe Lando will square off at Game Changer Wrestling’s (GCW) Sanctified event on Friday, August 19, at the Cabarrus Arena...

PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

What Triple H Said to WWE Talent About the New Regime at Pre-RAW Meeting

Before Monday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE management met with the talent. According to Fightful Select, Triple H, the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative, oversaw the meeting and spoke. According to talent sources, the meeting went incredibly well and there was a lot of optimism among other employees about the change in creativity.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Real Reason Why WWE Pulled Riddle vs. Seth Rollins from WWE SummerSlam

According to reports, Riddle is actually not injured. As stated, WWE announced today that Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam match between Riddle and Seth Rollins will not take place. Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury, or a stinger, after the attack by Rollins at the conclusion of Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW, according to a statement made by Kayla Braxton on The Bump. According to WWE, Riddle’s injury has left him with “some significant weakness,” and as a result Riddle is not now medically cleared to compete. He won’t be cleared until full strength has returned. It was stated that Riddle v. Rollins had been postponed and that, rather than using the standard phrase “not medically cleared,” Riddle was instead “currently medically disqualified.”
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
WWE
PWMania

Alundra Blayze (Madusa) Helps Crown New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Next Tuesday night’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match will crown new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The USA Network’s episode will begin with the ad-free match. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne from Toxic Attraction, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon will compete in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match.
WWE
PWMania

Two Title Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Heatwave

It has been confirmed that the first WWE NXT Heatwave special will air next month. NXT Heatwave will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET, according to a WWE announcement made this week. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando will host the event.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921. Here is the current card for the show:. –...
WORCESTER, MA
PWMania

GCW Files for New Trademark

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) filed a new trademark on July 21st. The filing is for “Fight Forever” for entertainment services. Here is the description:. “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Opener for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Revealed, Match Nixed?

The WWE NXT 2.0 show airing tonight will begin with Zoey Stark in the ring. WWE has revealed that Stark will open tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network. Last week, Stark returned from injury and won the Battle Royal to take over as the current #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair on Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement: “I Wasn’t Happy About It At All”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair reacted to Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE amidst the hush money scandals that the WWE Board of Directors is investigating. “I wasn’t happy...
WWE
PWMania

Several SmackDown Stars Backstage Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW is significant for a number of reasons, including the fact that it is the final RAW before Saturday’s SummerSlam event and the first one for which Triple H is in charge of creative. According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett, SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Believes Randy Orton Has a Better Chance Than John Cena at Beating His Record

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair said he does not believe John Cena will break his record by becoming a 17-time World Champion in WWE. Flair also said he believes 14-time World Champion Randy Orton has a better chance at breaking the record.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Discusses Vince McMahon Retiring and How It Could Affect AEW

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with CinemaBlend.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho reacted to the news that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE:. “The thing is, for me, I haven’t worked in the WWE since 2017. And I did work there almost...
WWE
PWMania

Liv Morgan Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement From WWE

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is one of the first WWE stars to publicly discuss Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. Morgan recently spoke with Narin Flanders of The Mirror for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and changes to the company:
WWE
PWMania

Greg Miller to Host New WWE Series, Trailer and Synopsis Revealed

This week, Greg Miller of the Kinda Funny team will start hosting his new WWE series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Peacock and the WWE Network will launch a new season of “This Is Awesome” on Friday. The Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments from throughout the years will be reviewed in the first episode.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Says He Won’t Be Taking it Easy for His Comeback

In his return match tonight, Bryan Danielson says he won’t be taking it easy. Danielson, representing the Blackpool Combat Club, will face Daniel Garcia, representing The Jericho Appreciation Society, in tonight’s Fight for The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. As shown in the video below below, Lexy Nair spoke with Danielson from inside Worcester’s DCU Center. She questioned him about competing against someone he had previously claimed to respect and how he was feeling before his comeback match.
WWE
PWMania

Gunther Opens Up on the Differences Between NXT and WWE’s Main Roster

WWE star Gunther recently appeared on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, he opened up on the difference between NXT and the main roster. “I think at the end of the day, when it comes to what...
WWE

