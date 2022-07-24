WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach, Florida 7/23/22

When there are two major companies in pro wrestling, it’s natural for wrestlers to weigh their options and consider if jumping to the other side is worth it. It’s been predominantly one way so far, with AEW signing former WWE stars while the only person of note to go to Stamford is Cody Rhodes. That will undoubtedly change to a more balanced dynamic once the contracts of AEW stars start to run out in the coming months and years, especially with Vince McMahon no longer being the head of creative. But is it a good idea to sign with WWE if you’re a prominent player in AEW?

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO