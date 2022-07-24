ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach, Florida 7/23/22

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Grayson Waller defeated Andre...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
WWE
PWMania

Alundra Blayze (Madusa) Helps Crown New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Next Tuesday night’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match will crown new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The USA Network’s episode will begin with the ad-free match. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne from Toxic Attraction, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon will compete in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match.
WWE
PWMania

Opener for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Revealed, Match Nixed?

The WWE NXT 2.0 show airing tonight will begin with Zoey Stark in the ring. WWE has revealed that Stark will open tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network. Last week, Stark returned from injury and won the Battle Royal to take over as the current #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Cocoa Beach, FL
Sports
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Cocoa, FL
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Utica, NY 7/24/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY. Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest. After the match, Priest attacked Rey. Drew McIntyre made the save. Sheamus comes out and gets a Claymore from McIntyre. WWE Intercontinental Title Match. Gunther (c) (w/...
UTICA, NY
PWMania

Real Reason Why WWE Pulled Riddle vs. Seth Rollins from WWE SummerSlam

According to reports, Riddle is actually not injured. As stated, WWE announced today that Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam match between Riddle and Seth Rollins will not take place. Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury, or a stinger, after the attack by Rollins at the conclusion of Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW, according to a statement made by Kayla Braxton on The Bump. According to WWE, Riddle’s injury has left him with “some significant weakness,” and as a result Riddle is not now medically cleared to compete. He won’t be cleared until full strength has returned. It was stated that Riddle v. Rollins had been postponed and that, rather than using the standard phrase “not medically cleared,” Riddle was instead “currently medically disqualified.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Several SmackDown Stars Backstage Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW is significant for a number of reasons, including the fact that it is the final RAW before Saturday’s SummerSlam event and the first one for which Triple H is in charge of creative. According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett, SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gacy
PWMania

Gunther Opens Up on the Differences Between NXT and WWE’s Main Roster

WWE star Gunther recently appeared on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, he opened up on the difference between NXT and the main roster. “I think at the end of the day, when it comes to what...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Results – July 27, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts with their annual “Fight For The Fallen” edition of Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley...
WORCESTER, MA
PWMania

Tony Khan Takes Shots at WWE, Adam Cole and Malakai Black Not Expect Back in WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s controversial retirement, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has continued to criticize WWE. This week, WWE revealed that Triple H, their new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, is now in charge of the company’s creative team. Following this news, both WWE staff and fans were filled with optimism, and there were rumors that former WWE stars would be interested in making a comeback. Today, Khan stated he was “a little amused” by some of the responses to the WWE changes during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.
WWE
PWMania

The Grass Isn’t Always Greener on the Other Side

When there are two major companies in pro wrestling, it’s natural for wrestlers to weigh their options and consider if jumping to the other side is worth it. It’s been predominantly one way so far, with AEW signing former WWE stars while the only person of note to go to Stamford is Cody Rhodes. That will undoubtedly change to a more balanced dynamic once the contracts of AEW stars start to run out in the coming months and years, especially with Vince McMahon no longer being the head of creative. But is it a good idea to sign with WWE if you’re a prominent player in AEW?
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Event#Combat#Florida 7 23 22
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 7/29/2022

Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the July 29 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Fallon Henley defeated Sol Ruca. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were out with Henley.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Rating Report for 7/26/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network received 600,000 viewers for this week’s live episode of WWE NXT 2.0. This is a rise of 2.04% from the 588,000 viewers the previous week. NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (7/25/22) – Episode 73

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. – Andrade Family Office (Angelico & Private Party) vs. AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey. – Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royal. –...
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk and Jade Cargill Speak Out on Their AEW Creative Control

At the San Diego Comic-Con, AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Skewed & Reviewed about their opinions on AEW’s creative freedom. Cargill stated that one of the reasons she picked AEW over WWE and other promotions was the freedom. She said,...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoilers and Backstage News for Tonight’s WWE RAW

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will air tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the company has loaded up the show. According Fightful Select, WWE executives were informed last week that tonight’s RAW was the red brand TV taping was the highest grossing red brand TV taping of 2022 so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Titus O’Neil’s WWE Status

Titus O’Neil, a WWE Global Ambassador, is still active in the ring. In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Titus reaffirmed that he is not retired and that he fully intends to compete again at some point. Titus is not currently thought of as being on the active roster,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy