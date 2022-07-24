ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4k6M_0gr0aaj700
Shooting: Five men were wounded near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Two victims had life-threatening injuries. (Oleksander Filon/iStock)

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported.

According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, WRIC reported. Two other men also were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-threatening, and the other man was treated at the scene.

Reva Trammell, a Richmond City Councilwoman, said she was at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“I’m over here at the Pitts on Broad Rock Boulevard where people have been shot,” Trammell wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to thank the citizens who contacted me telling me to get over here. It is so awful! They heard the gunshots, people screaming, and running towards the street.”

Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect or suspects, WTVR reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

Five Injured in Shooting on Broad Rock Boulevard

Last night (Saturday) at approximately 11:24 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. RPD officers located five adult males with gunshot wounds outside of a structure. Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WAVY News 10

Authorities ID child found in Yorktown, reunite him with family

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
YORKTOWN, VA
NBC12

Man faces multiple firearm-related charges in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges in connection to an incident in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg police said they were called for the report of gunshots near the 200 block of Charles Street around 7 p.m. Patrol officers responded and found a man matching the suspect’s description....
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broad Rock Boulevard#Cox Media Group
WDBJ7.com

Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency official with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department is in a hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver in Williamsburg early Saturday morning. According to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, after the crash, he got out of his vehicle to check on injuries in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week has died, Chesterfield Police said. On Sunday, July 17, the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling on Route 1 southbound when the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue, according to police.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect throughout Richmond Metro, Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in several counties throughout the Richmond Metro area and Central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, New Kent County, Henrico County, Hanover County, King William County, Caroline County and Orange County.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – July 15-21, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products, filing a false police report, and other state criminal violations at a convenience store July 15 at 2:40 a.m. 5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
RICHMOND, VA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
105K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy