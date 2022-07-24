ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bemus Point Man Arrested on Assault Charge

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bemus Point man is facing an assault charge stemming from an altercation that occurred...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged after early morning altercation

An early morning altercation in Ripley has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call on South State Street around 3:30 am. An investigation determined that 33-year-old James Murray allegedly struck another person in the head while that person was holding an infant. Deputies charged Murray with harassment in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Murray was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
RIPLEY, NY
nyspnews.com

Sherman man charged with Felony Criminal Mischief

On July 23rd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Garrett Nelson, 33, of Sherman, for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. On July 18th, 2022, the Troopers received a criminal mischief complaint that occurred in Sherman. Investigation revealed that Nelson intentionally scratched the complainant’s vehicle and punctured one of the tires. Nelson later turned himself in to SP Jamestown and was processed. Nelson was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
SHERMAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused In Ripley Physical Assault

RIPLEY – A 33-year-old man is accused of physically assaulting a person who, at the time of the alleged attack, was holding an infant. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on South State Street in Ripley for a reported physical altercation around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
RIPLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Arrested for Assault in South Valley Domestic Incident

A Jamestown man was arrested on a charge stemming from a domestic incident in Cattaraugus County on Saturday. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Jeremy Ramsey had fled the scene of the incident on Bragg Road in the Town of South Valley before deputies arrived. Ramsey was later located by Jamestown Police in the city, and he was turned over to the Sheriff's Office. Ramsey was charged with 3rd-degree assault and was later released with an appearance ticket for South Valley Town Court.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Arraignment#Violent Crime
wesb.com

Charges Bound Against Alleged Congress Street Shooter

Charges were bound for the alleged gunman in May’s shooting on Congress Street. 29-year-old Frederick Camejo appeared before Judge Dominic Cercone Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. It was revealed that the argument that ended in the shooting came about because the victim, Edward Fomby Jr. of Buffalo, allegedly insulting Camejo’s wife.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Arkwright Woman Facing Larceny, Criminal Contempt and Impaired Driving Charges

An Arkwright woman was arrested on several charges following an investigation into a report of a person trying to steal property last Thursday at an address in the Town of Arkwright. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith allegedly stole property and violated an order of protection. Deputies say Weber-Smith was located a short distance away and was speeding and driving recklessly before they were able to stop her. Further investigation determined that Weber-Smith was allegedly impaired by drugs while driving. She was taken into custody and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of petit larceny, 2nd-degree criminal contempt, DWI, DWAI, reckless driving, and speeding. State Police assisted with the investigation.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Two in Westside Robbery

Two Jamestown men were arrested for allegedly breaking into and robbing the residents of a home on the city's west side late last week. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly before 6:00 PM Thursday for a burglary in progress involving a handgun. Officers soon found 35-year-old Dakotah Kaltenbach (left) and 44-year-old Zaid Mendoza (right) at separate addresses. Police say Kaltenbach had a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession. Both men were charged with 1st-degree robbery. Kaltenbach was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Mendoza additionally faces a charge of 1st-degree burglary. The two are being held in the Chautauqua County Jail, with Kaltenbach being held on $25,000 bail and Mendoza held without bail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Falconer resident arrested following Criminal Tresspass complaint

On July 22nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Blaydon Niles, 30, of Falconer, for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. The Troopers received a complaint from a tow company in Stockton alleging that Niles had breached their gate, taken his trailer and damaged one of their vehicles before driving away. Ellicott Police officers stopped Niles on County Route 380 in Falconer. Niles was issued tickets by Ellicott Police and then placed under arrest by the Troopers. Niles was processed at SP Jamestown and issued appearance tickets. Niles is scheduled to appear in the town of Stockton Court next month.
FALCONER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Buffalo men indicted for May shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men were indicted on Monday for a May shooting outside of a restaurant on Pearl Street. Dalton Edge, Jr., 24, and Kyle Mickens, 24, were both charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. On May 21 […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Several Arrested Following Illegal Drug Sweep On Jamestown’s Northside

JAMESTOWN – A sweep for illegal drugs on Jamestown’s northside has resulted in several arrests. Jamestown Police executed two search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue as part of a several-months-long narcotics investigation on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the drug raid, officers recovered 53 grams...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Jamestown resident charged with DWI

On July 21st, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Leandro Weidner, 31, of Jamestown, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers stopped on Baker Street Extension to assist a motorist pulled over on the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle, Weidner, was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .13. Weidner was then processed and issued traffic tickets. Weidner is scheduled to appear in the town of Busti Court next month.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

DWAI arrest in Randolph

On July 27th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Caillin Flatley, 36, of Findley Lake, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The Troopers responded to Weeden Road in Randolph for a report of a motorist that needed assistance. Upon arrival, the Troopers observed that the operator, Flatley, displayed multiple signs of drug impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest. Flatley was transported to SP Jamestown where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and determined to be under the influence of multiple drugs. Flatley provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and was then transported back to SP Jamestown. After processing, Flatley was issued tickets and released. Flatley is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month.
RANDOLPH, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Jailed Following Fight At Chautauqua County Fair

DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight. Following an investigation, deputies alleged that 22-year-old Hunter Evans,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Two Men Charged with Fighting Children at Chautauqua Co Fairgrounds

Two men were arrested after allegedly fighting multiple children at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds Sunday night. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland and 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Both men were taken into...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Popculture

TV Anchor Facing Felony Charges, Allegedly Faked Stalking Threats

An Erie, Pennsylvania news anchor and producer told police in April she was being harassed by a stalker. Two months later, Pennsylvania State Police say Haley Potter, 24, fabricated the entire story. The Erie News Now journalist is facing multiple felony counts, including identity theft, fraud, and forgery. Potter was arraigned on July 11.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Impaired With An Infant In Her Car

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving while impaired by drugs an infant in her car. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow was pulled over last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott for an “equipment violation.”. After speaking...
JAMESTOWN, PA
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with sticker purchase arraigned in Erie County Court

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with a sticker purchase was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old David A. Zale, Jr. of Lancaster was arraigned on Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

