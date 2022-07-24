Bemus Point Man Arrested on Assault Charge

An Arkwright woman was arrested on several charges following an investigation into a report of a person trying to steal property last Thursday at an address in the Town of Arkwright. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith allegedly stole property and violated an order of protection. Deputies say Weber-Smith was located a short distance away and was speeding and driving recklessly before they were able to stop her. Further investigation determined that Weber-Smith was allegedly impaired by drugs while driving. She was taken into custody and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of petit larceny, 2nd-degree criminal contempt, DWI, DWAI, reckless driving, and speeding. State Police assisted with the investigation.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO