Disorderly Person Complaint Leads to Arrest of Silver Creek Resident

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a report of a disorderly person Saturday evening in Silver Creek resulted in...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged after early morning altercation

An early morning altercation in Ripley has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call on South State Street around 3:30 am. An investigation determined that 33-year-old James Murray allegedly struck another person in the head while that person was holding an infant. Deputies charged Murray with harassment in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Murray was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
RIPLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Arrested for Assault in South Valley Domestic Incident

A Jamestown man was arrested on a charge stemming from a domestic incident in Cattaraugus County on Saturday. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Jeremy Ramsey had fled the scene of the incident on Bragg Road in the Town of South Valley before deputies arrived. Ramsey was later located by Jamestown Police in the city, and he was turned over to the Sheriff's Office. Ramsey was charged with 3rd-degree assault and was later released with an appearance ticket for South Valley Town Court.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

PSP Seek Info on Stolen Catalytic Converter

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft of a catalytic converter. A Wellsville, NY man reported the theft from his Jeep Wrangler while it was parked in the truck pull-off between Barnum Road and Prentisvale Road in Eldred between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning of last week.
WELLSVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Two in Westside Robbery

Two Jamestown men were arrested for allegedly breaking into and robbing the residents of a home on the city's west side late last week. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly before 6:00 PM Thursday for a burglary in progress involving a handgun. Officers soon found 35-year-old Dakotah Kaltenbach (left) and 44-year-old Zaid Mendoza (right) at separate addresses. Police say Kaltenbach had a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession. Both men were charged with 1st-degree robbery. Kaltenbach was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Mendoza additionally faces a charge of 1st-degree burglary. The two are being held in the Chautauqua County Jail, with Kaltenbach being held on $25,000 bail and Mendoza held without bail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Several Arrested Following Illegal Drug Sweep On Jamestown’s Northside

JAMESTOWN – A sweep for illegal drugs on Jamestown’s northside has resulted in several arrests. Jamestown Police executed two search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue as part of a several-months-long narcotics investigation on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the drug raid, officers recovered 53 grams...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Charges Bound Against Alleged Congress Street Shooter

Charges were bound for the alleged gunman in May’s shooting on Congress Street. 29-year-old Frederick Camejo appeared before Judge Dominic Cercone Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. It was revealed that the argument that ended in the shooting came about because the victim, Edward Fomby Jr. of Buffalo, allegedly insulting Camejo’s wife.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Arkwright Woman Facing Larceny, Criminal Contempt and Impaired Driving Charges

An Arkwright woman was arrested on several charges following an investigation into a report of a person trying to steal property last Thursday at an address in the Town of Arkwright. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith allegedly stole property and violated an order of protection. Deputies say Weber-Smith was located a short distance away and was speeding and driving recklessly before they were able to stop her. Further investigation determined that Weber-Smith was allegedly impaired by drugs while driving. She was taken into custody and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of petit larceny, 2nd-degree criminal contempt, DWI, DWAI, reckless driving, and speeding. State Police assisted with the investigation.
chautauquatoday.com

Drug raids lead to four arrests in Jamestown

A several-months-long investigation into illegal drugs has led to four arrests in the city of Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue around 4:30 pm on Monday. A search of 854 Prendergast revealed a quantity of 53 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of meth, 30 units of LSD, mushrooms, suboxone, cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cash, a switchblade knife, a 12 gauge shotgun and a bullet resistant vest. Police arrested 21-year-old Austin Weatherby, charging him with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. 23-year-old Cora Waddington was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. 39-year-old Corinna McCreary was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (4 counts) and 21-year-old Dalton Nuse charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th. All four were transported to the City Jail to await arraignment. At the same time, the Jamestown SWAT Team executed the search warrant at 850 Prendergast and found nobody inside. However, investigators located a quantity of fentanyl and cash inside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Two Men Charged with Fighting Children at Chautauqua Co Fairgrounds

Two men were arrested after allegedly fighting multiple children at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds Sunday night. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland and 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Both men were taken into...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Jailed Following Fight At Chautauqua County Fair

DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight. Following an investigation, deputies alleged that 22-year-old Hunter Evans,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Couple stopped in Wyoming County, accused in nationwide fraud scheme

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Long Island couple is under arrest after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of their alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud scheme. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Warsaw Walmart store last week for a report of a larceny in progress. When they arrived deputies were told the suspects had taken off in a black SUV. A 2006 Jeep Cherokee was pulled over a short time later along Rt. 19. Deputies say they discovered nearly $4,000 worth of allegedly stolen merchandise in the vehicle along with Walmart and other gift cards totaling $8,566.04. Multiple false and/or altered government ID cards were also found.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Impaired With An Infant In Her Car

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving while impaired by drugs an infant in her car. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow was pulled over last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott for an “equipment violation.”. After speaking...
JAMESTOWN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown woman arrested for violating Leandra's law

A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested for fighting with minors at County Fair

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested for engaging in a fight with several minors at the Chautauqua County Fair on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Deputies assigned to the fair responded to a fight on the premises. After an investigation it was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with sticker purchase arraigned in Erie County Court

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with a sticker purchase was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old David A. Zale, Jr. of Lancaster was arraigned on Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

