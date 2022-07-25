ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith reveals coffee cups aren’t banned after infamous Game of Thrones gaffe

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Game of Thrones fans were treated to dozens of iconic scenes over the course of the show’s run – but there’s one that people still remember for all the wrong reasons.

Back in 2019 during season eight, fans were shocked to spot a Starbucks coffee cup in shot and it instantly became the most talked-about thing on the internet.

The cup mysteriously appeared in front of Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen, and it proved one of the biggest talking points in the show’s entire run.

You’d think the makers of the show might have learned from the blunder, right?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Well, Matt Smith – who stars in upcoming prequel series House of Dragon – was asked about coffee cups on set and it looks like they haven’t.

Smith appeared at the 2022 Comic-Con International in San Diego and questions were thrown to the audience.

A fan then cheekily asked: “Have you banned coffee cups from the set of House of the Dragon?”

Matt Smith: “No… they’re everywhere.”

Hopefully none of them crop up in the final edit of the new show…

Back in 2019, the Game of Thrones cup was the cause of much speculation.

Emilia Clarke eventually revealed which cast member was behind it, saying on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon : “Okay so here’s the truth. We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene – he pulls me aside and he’s like: ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something… the coffee cup was mine.’

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so!”

HBO also released a tongue-in-cheek statement at the time saying: “In response to enquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones : The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Final Episodes Trailer: They’ll Finish the Fight Together (VIDEO)

How will their story end? And who will tell it? Well, before The Walking Dead says goodbye, things are, of course, going to get very bloody. AMC, at the show’s final San Diego Comic-Con panel, announced that the final episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2, and released a trailer offering a first look at Season 11C. It fittingly begins with a look at the series through the years, including Rick (Andrew Lincoln) approaching the doors with “Don’t Open. Dead Inside” written across. There are so many moments to relive!
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Jimmy Fallon
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80

British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
TV SHOWS
disneydining.com

The ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Teaser Trailer Is Here!

On Friday, July 22, Disney held one of its 18 panels at Comic-Con, currently taking place in San Diego, California. During that panel, Disney shared a ton of new information on one of its newest series, National Treasure: Edge of History. The series will star Lisette Olivera as Jess — a DREAMer who sets out on a historical adventure to discover her hidden family secrets. Justin Bartha will return to his role as Riley Poole — a genius computer expert — and Harvey Keitel will return as Peter Sandusky — a kind but serious FBI agent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Cup#Cup Of Coffee#House Of Dragon#Total
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
TV SERIES
HuffPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Starbucks
IndieWire

George R.R. Martin: ‘House of the Dragon’ Is as ‘Anti-Woman’ as History, Not ‘More Misogynistic Than Real Life’

What’s being a woman like in Westeros? Well, not much different than being one in real life, according to “Game of Thrones” franchise creator George R.R. Martin. Martin, who penned the novels behind the HBO hit series and upcoming “House of the Dragon,” out August 21, addressed criticisms of female representation and portrayals during this past weekend’s San Diego Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly). Prequel series “House of the Dragon,” much like “GoT,” hinges on the familial succession and battle to reign over Westeros, with a female heir being overlooked.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Luck’: Star-Studded Voice Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

For some people, if it weren’t for bad luck, they’d have no luck at all. Many don’t believe in luck at all, with many old sayings stating that luck is a mixture of hard work, preparation, and opportunity. But what if they’re wrong? The upcoming family-friendly animated comedy Luck explores what happens when one of the unluckiest people in the world tries to turn her fate around, and ends up going straight to the source.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Interview With The Vampire TV Series Spoilers, News & Update: TV Series Will Stay True To Anne Rice's Gay Subtext Between Louis & Lestat

The upcoming Interview with the Vampire TV series will explore the LGBT subtext of the original books. AMC announced in June 2021 that it would adapt Interview with the Vampire into an eight-episode television series. Rolin Jones, best known for his work on NBC's Friday Night Lights and HBO's Boardwalk Empire, will serve as showrunner. Two months later, it was revealed that Sam Reid would play Lestat, while Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson would play Louis.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Keke Palmer claps back at people trying to compare her to Zendaya

Keke Palmer is setting the record straight about her reputation and career after people on Twitter tried to compare her career to Zendaya's. Palmer, 28, is currently starring in Jordan Peele's new movie Nopeand has been praised for her performance. One person on Twitter noted that recent media attention surrounding Palmer is acting as though she is a new actress when she has been starring in television shows and movies for years.
CELEBRITIES
The Verge

Game of Thrones in 4K is coming to HBO Max

Game of Thrones in 4K HDR is set to arrive on HBO Max this August. You’ll get to stream all eight seasons with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making for a nice way to bide the time before the series premiere of House of the Dragon on August 21st.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The Gollum video game won’t be launching with Amazon’s LOTR show anymore

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a video game where you play as the titular jewelry fan, has been delayed from its September 1st release date. According to a statement posted on Twitter by the game’s developers, Daedalic Entertainment, it’ll be releasing “a few months” later, with the exact date coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Indy100

185K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy