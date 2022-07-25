House of the Dragon star Matt Smith reveals coffee cups aren’t banned after infamous Game of Thrones gaffe

Game of Thrones fans were treated to dozens of iconic scenes over the course of the show’s run – but there’s one that people still remember for all the wrong reasons.

Back in 2019 during season eight, fans were shocked to spot a Starbucks coffee cup in shot and it instantly became the most talked-about thing on the internet.

The cup mysteriously appeared in front of Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen, and it proved one of the biggest talking points in the show’s entire run.

You’d think the makers of the show might have learned from the blunder, right?

Well, Matt Smith – who stars in upcoming prequel series House of Dragon – was asked about coffee cups on set and it looks like they haven’t.

Smith appeared at the 2022 Comic-Con International in San Diego and questions were thrown to the audience.

A fan then cheekily asked: “Have you banned coffee cups from the set of House of the Dragon?”

Matt Smith: “No… they’re everywhere.”

Hopefully none of them crop up in the final edit of the new show…

Back in 2019, the Game of Thrones cup was the cause of much speculation.

Emilia Clarke eventually revealed which cast member was behind it, saying on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon : “Okay so here’s the truth. We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene – he pulls me aside and he’s like: ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something… the coffee cup was mine.’

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so!”

HBO also released a tongue-in-cheek statement at the time saying: “In response to enquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones : The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”