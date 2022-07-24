Youngstown police investigate body found in trash can

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot a 15-year-old girl in the back last week. Christopher Sherman was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue. He is charged with four counts of felonious assault for a shooting Friday that wounded the girl.
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two children were inside a vehicle that was struck by a suspect’s car during a police pursuit in New Castle, Lawrence County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said they were patrolling in the area when they attempted to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died during an exchange of gunfire Monday in the city Stockyard’s neighborhood, police said. Tedario Hunter, 36, of Cleveland died about 2:40 p.m. near a residence on West 52nd Street, just south of Field Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Hunter in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his neck.
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A driver led officers on a chase before crashing into a car with a woman and two kids inside in New Castle Tuesday night, according to state police. Troopers tried to pull over an SUV around 8:37 p.m. for an expired plate, but they said the driver didn’t stop.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into a home causing extensive damage. It happened along Fairmount Boulevard and South Taylor Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers tried to pull over a speeding car at Cedar Road but the driver took off, heading south on Taylor Road. Police did not pursue the vehicle.
A Niles woman is behind bars after police say she smashed the window of the police cruiser she was in during her arrest. Police say it was Sunday evening when a Struthers officer saw a black SUV at the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street, speeding up and braking as if it was trying to hit a van that was in front of it. The driver of the van flagged the officer down, and told him "This lady has some road rage issues, and keeps trying to hit my car."
Police are looking for a Girard woman after a Warren man says he woke up to find her standing next to his bed before throwing his mobile phone into a toilet. Dajeauna Adams, 23, is charged with one count of burglary. According to a police report, a 26-year-old man was...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large police presence is at a home on Western Reserve Road. Boardman Police, FBI, SWAT and the violent crimes task force are on scene. Officers gathered on the front porch, and the front door seemed to be open. Multiple unmarked police vehicles are parked in the driveway.
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Girard police were called to a roadway after a caller told them that a driver was seen dropping nails onto the ground on July 19. Officers were called to the area of Churchill Road and North State Street in Girard around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue. Three people had to be hospitalized. One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns. She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has released multiple photos (see below) of the suspect wanted for what is being called an ambush shooting that happened Saturday evening in the parking lot of a Circle K in the 900 block of Kenmore Boulevard. In new details released Tuesday...
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron-area woman is facing charges in Canfield, accused of being involved in an online puppy scam. Asia Wilcox, 28, faces charges of telecommunications fraud and theft. Police arrested her on a warrant on Friday. According to a police report, an investigation began on May...
Four people were arrested during a drug raid at a home in Rogers on Tuesday. Members of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force along with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office searched the home on the 49000 block of State Route 154. Investigators say they found approximately 40 grams of Methamphetamine,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect is in custody for a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to the shooting scene on Wildwood Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to investigators. Police found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his...
