Youngstown police investigate body found in trash can

A Niles woman is behind bars after police say she smashed the window of the police cruiser she was in during her arrest. Police say it was Sunday evening when a Struthers officer saw a black SUV at the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street, speeding up and braking as if it was trying to hit a van that was in front of it. The driver of the van flagged the officer down, and told him "This lady has some road rage issues, and keeps trying to hit my car."

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO