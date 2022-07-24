ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Surfing: Los Courage Camps in photos

By Dania Maxwell
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhVZG_0gr0YQqT00
Participants in a Los Courage Camp event play in the water just before surfing at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The first time I surfed in Malibu at 17, I got out of the water, frustrated by all the people stealing the right of way.

In surf terms, these people are called snakes. They deliberately paddle inside another surfer to steal wave priority. I lasted less than an hour and chose to sit on the sand instead of trying to ride some of the beautiful waves.

I’ve never tried to surf Malibu again, but often have come to marvel at its waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URiDT_0gr0YQqT00
Cecilia Chavez, center, walks with Emily Macias, left, and Camila Aguayo while watching the Queen of the Point surf competition at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRXbr_0gr0YQqT00
Carolina Santiago and instructor Jean Pierre Pereat ride a wave during a Los Courage Camp event at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

On a recent Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for the Queen of the Point, an all-female longboard surf competition at Malibu’s First Point beach. Longboarders flock to the beach for its right-hand point waves. First Point is hailed as one of the best breaks in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00csAk_0gr0YQqT00
Dahlia Castaneda jumps up to touch a board just before getting in the water for a surf lesson at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaMCJ_0gr0YQqT00
Participants in a Los Courage Camp event play in the water before attempting to surf at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

By 11a.m., the crowd was buzzing with competitors, their families and friends, and judges as 30 young Latinas gathered under a blue canopy were getting excited for the day’s events sponsored by El Barrio Athletic Club and Los Courage Camps, groups led by founder Giselle Carrillo aimed to inspire the Latinx community with the ocean and outdoor activities. She wants to empower the community in the water and give Latinas an avenue to try surfing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQoIx_0gr0YQqT00
Mila Jituboh takes tips from an instructor on how to surf at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lA92x_0gr0YQqT00
Participants in a Los Courage Camp event watch as an instructor gives tips on how to surf at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Carrillo has a vibrant and positive personality. She is an easy person with whom to talk. It’s easy to see how the young Latinas who were with her for the day flocked to her as she led them into the water and plucked out a string of seaweed for everyone to observe. Then she gave pointers on how to interact with breaking waves and lined them up on the shore for a surf lesson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8gWf_0gr0YQqT00
Giselle Carrillo, left, poses for a photo with Genesis Mendoza in front of a row of longboards at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OY3w3_0gr0YQqT00
Nathalie Noboa, left, and Giselle Carrillo, second from left, talk with Los Courage Campers Lola Faulhammer, second from right, and Arianna Chavez at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

At 2 p.m. the competition took a one-hour break to clear the water for Carrillo's girls to surf. Competitors and bystanders even offered their expertise during the hour. It was a show of respect, providing this sort of platform for beginners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248iPp_0gr0YQqT00
Isabel De Leon paddles out to a wave during a Los Courage Camp event at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTmsp_0gr0YQqT00
Umi Fabiola Kobayashi high-fives an instructor during a surf lesson at First Point in Malibu. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

There is no time other than during a break in competition that the water could be cleared in this way. On any other day the water would be a mix of people wanting to share the space.

It was a special sight.

