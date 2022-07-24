ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Family-of-7 Save $2,000 on Bills a Month by Living in Converted School Bus

By Monica Greep
 3 days ago

Mary Mudrack
3d ago

I think this is awesome, you would have to have, lotsa patience, with children, along with home schooling, and just life today in general. God bless you all!!

Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

Amazing, How Happy People, can Be When They Have The Same Sense, of Priorities. Their Life is About Their Family Unit. And What's Best for The Children. No it's Not a Castle. But as Long as it's Full of Love, and Happiness. That's all that matters. Because that's what a Home Is. 🤗💗 God Bless, these People for Making It Work. 🤗💗🥰❤️

Charlene Anderson
3d ago

Too many obstacles with many kids and too dangerous. This life is for single couples. Big. mistake .go back home and live a normal life .

Outsider.com

Arkansas Family of 6 Lives in a Tool Shed and Loves It

Now, I know we could all downsize a bit. But, this Arkansas family of 6 is taking things to a whole new level with their tool shed home. The tiny home craze has really taken a hold of many out there looking to get back into the outdoors. While I can appreciate the ingenuity and efficiency of these homes, it’s hard to imagine a family of this size living in just 500 square feet.
TODAY.com

Father says 13-year-old daughter was publicly embarrassed about her weight at waterpark

One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
