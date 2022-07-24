ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky Defiant as Ukraine Says Nearly 40K Russians Killed Since War Began

By Giulia Carbonaro
 3 days ago

As the war entered its 151st day, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared confident of a future victory for Ukraine, while the country's army claimed the Russian military death toll since the invasion began on February 24 is nearing 40,000, numbers that have not been confirmed by Moscow.

"Five months. After eight years," the Ukrainian president wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday, referring to the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

"The war did not break and will not break Ukraine. It did not stop life in our country and will not stop it. And it will definitely not make us hostages of the horror that the invaders brought to our country. We will not obey. We will endure. We will protect what's ours. We will win!"

The Ukrainian army echoed the president's words on Sunday, proclaiming that "Ukrainian artillery has the best landscape design specialists," and that "the daily statistics of the losses of the enemy are proof."

"We will win!," they concluded their update on Facebook.

As of July 24, the Ukrainian army declared it had killed a total of 39,520 Russian troops and destroyed over 1,700 tanks and almost 4,000 armored personnel carriers. According to Ukraine's army, Russians suffered "the biggest losses" in the Kramatorsk area of eastern Ukraine.

The number of Russian troops killed shared by the Ukrainian army is consistent with what NATO already said back in late March, when the alliance estimated that up to 40,000 Russian troops had been killed, wounded, taken prisoner or were missing in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

But it's hard to confirm these numbers, as Moscow does not often share its troop fatalities. The latest death count from Moscow was on March 25, when Russia said 1,351 Russian soldiers had died since February 24.

The same difficulty is present in Ukraine's death count, as the country does not share its own troop fatalities either. Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's and Russia's ministries of defense for comment.

The situation on the ground in Ukraine is just as murky, and possibly less promising than the Ukrainian president's assurance would suggest.

On Saturday—only hours after Ukraine's and Russia's representatives signed off on a deal to get Ukraine's blocked grain out of the country and sent to the world markets— the port of Odessa was hit by Russian missiles, in an attack that was condemned by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In areas occupied by Moscow troops, the Russian authorities are preparing to hold referenda to annex those areas into the Russian Federation, according to the latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. think tank.

As of Sunday, the ISW says Russian troops continue to launch limited ground attacks northwest of Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region.

On the other hand, Ukrainian troops continue their counteroffensive against the Russian invaders.

The ISW reports that Ukrainian forces are "likely preparing to launch or have launched a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast as of July 23," though the institute explains that "open-source visibility on the progress and tempo of the counteroffensive will likely be limited and lag behind events."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbrzU_0gr0YNRW00
Ukraine's President Zelensky has appeared defiant in his latest message to the Ukrainian people, saying the country will beat invading Russian forces. In this photo, a Ukrainian soldier, accompanied by a dog, keeps position on the front line in Mykolaiv region on July 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images

Comments / 3

