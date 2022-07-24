ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.

However, for her latest single and music video for “Friends,” you’ll find Monica channeling that same energy.

Set in a California desert during a sandstorm and freezing temperatures, the Sarah McColgan-directed visual opens with a dance number choreographed by Parris Goebel. As the video continues, Monica and Ty exchange glances under the sun, playing off each other’s vibe.

“Friends” interpolates Patti LaBelle’s “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)” and was first teased during her acoustic Tiny Desk performance. It’s the third single from Monica’s upcoming R&B album, Trenches, slated to arrive this Fall under her imprint MonDeenise Music Inc.

“You know what I did this time, I went back to the idea I had in the beginning, which was just to make music about living life and the things that happen in life,” Monica explained to Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve all experienced so much over the last couple of years and this album is really indicative of the struggle of it, the love of it, the triumph of it, because you know I don’t believe in being the victim. I’m the victor.”

Watch the full “Friends” video above.

