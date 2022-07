Both drivers of a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Creston were airlifted to Des Moines. According to an Union County accident report, at approximately 11:48 p.m. a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jessica Lens, 44, of Creston, was traveling east on 150th street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at Highway 25. The Silverado struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teagan Gordon, 36, of Creston, who was traveling northbound on Highway 25. Both vehicles came came to a stop in the northeast ditch of the highway.

UNION COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO