ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Becker County Board District 2: Walz concerned about county turnover, spending decisions

By Nathan Bowe
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Steve Walz lives on West Lake Drive and said he got interested in running for Becker County Board because of the way the West Lake Drive Project was handled. But he is also concerned about the state of labor-management relations in county government, and believes he can use...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

CITY OF AUDUBON NOTICE OF HEARING STATE

CITY OF AUDUBON NOTICE OF HEARING STATE OF MINNESOTA CITY OF AUDUBON PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of August, 2022, at 6:30 o’clock p.m. a hearing will be held at the Audubon City Hall before the City Council to consider the adoption of a proposed resolution vacating the following described dedicated alley pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 412.851: The alley dedicated to the public by the Plat of the Original Townsite of Audubon, Minnesota, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota located southerly of Lot Numbered Three (3) and northerly of Lots Numbered Four (4) and Five (5) of Block Numbered 26, westerly of the west right of way line of Sixth Street, in the said Townsite of Audubon, Minnesota. Dated: July 19, 2022 Stephanie C. Poegel, Clerk, City of Audubon (July 27; Aug. 3, 2022) 85139.
AUDUBON, MN
DL-Online

WILD RICE WATERSHED DISTRICT 11 Fifth Av

WILD RICE WATERSHED DISTRICT 11 Fifth Avenue East Phone: 218-784-5501 Ada, Minnesota 56510 Pursuant to Section 103D.911 of the Minnesota Statues, notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Wild Rice Watershed District will hold a Public Hearing on their proposed Budget for Calendar Year 2023 at the office of the Watershed District at 11 Fifth Avenue East in the City of Ada, County of Norman, State of Minnesota on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR ADMINISTRATIVE ACCOUNT Admin. Salaries 105,000.00 Annual Report 2,000.00 Advisory Board 2,000.00 Audit 5,000.00 Capital Improvements (10 Year) 10,000.00 Education Programs 5,000.00 Engineering 12,000.00 Insurance and Bonds 13,000.00 Legal Fees 9,000.00 Managers Per Diem & Expenses 19,000.00 Mediation Project Team 1,500.00 Meetings, Special Board & other 23,000.00 Office Equipment 9,000.00 Office Maintenance 6,000.00 Organization Dues 5,000.00 Overall Plan (10 Year) 1,000.00 Supplies, Publications and Postage 6,500.00 Technical Equipment/Support 11,000.00 Utilities 5,000.00 250,000.00 Pursuant to Chapter 162. Laws of 1976, as amended, and under direction from the Red River Watershed Management Board, it is also proposed to levy .0003627 times the taxable market value of the property in each county in the District for the Wild Rice Watershed Management Fund, one-half which remains in maintenance of projects of benefit to the District, and one-half which is sent to the Red River Watershed Management Board for construction and maintenance of projects of common benefit to more than one member district. Interested persons are invited to attend the Hearing and express their views. Dated this 19th day of July, 2022. Curt Johannsen, Secretary Wild Rice Watershed District 11 Fifth Avenue East Ada, Minnesota 56510 (July 27; Aug. 3, 2022) 84680.
ADA, MN
DL-Online

Swanson to step down as Detroit Lakes fire chief; will remain on force

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes fire chief announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. Ryan Swanson, fire chief for Detroit Lakes, said he will remain a member of the department going forward, but the hourly demands of the volunteer fire chief position became too great as he took a larger role at Swansons' Repair Inc. following the retirement of his father, who was also a former city fire chief.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Pa

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Park Minnesota The Lake Park City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the application for an amendment to Lake Park Zoning Ordinance made by TurnKey Solutions & Development, LLC to change the zone of parcels 51.0005.004, 51.0003.005, 51.0171.001 and 51.0005.006 from R-1 Single Family Residential District (R-1) to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2). The owner intends to utilize the property for a mixed use development with multi-family apartments, twin homes and single family homes which are permitted uses in the R-2 District. Public inspection of the application and related documents before the hearing can be made during normal business hours the Clerk’s Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: August 8, 2022 At 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (July 27, 2022) 84798.
LAKE PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
City
Callaway, MN
City
Mahnomen, MN
County
Becker County, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Becker County, MN
Government
DL-Online

Battle Lake’s Hatchery Row to break ground Aug. 15

PERHAM – After nearly six years of work, the Hatchery Row Development project in Battle Lake is now becoming a reality. Hatchery Row is located on Henning Street, just west of Highway 78 and adjacent to Battle Lake’s popular downtown area. The groundbreaking ceremony is 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the site on Henning Street, according to an Otter Tail County news release. Construction will start at the end of August.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
AG Week

Union rejects American Crystal 4-year contract deal

MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. employees on Tuesday, July 26, rejected a four-year labor contract proposal that would have raised pay by a total of 17% over four years. The farmer-owned sugar processing cooperative has been negotiating with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union....
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Election Local#Affordable Housing#Becker County Board#Webber Family Motors#Navy
kvrr.com

Fargo City Commission votes down resolution to add two seats

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission declines a resolution from Commissioner John Strand to add two seats to the commission in a three to two vote. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn had concerns about how to pay for the new commissioners and additional support staff. Commissioner Denise Kolpack felt it was too soon to educate voters to put it on the November ballot. Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney didn’t think adding seats would make for a more efficient city government.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, MINN (KFGO) – A Cass County sheriff’s deputy is on unpaid administrative leave after she was arrested for DWI in Becker County on Saturday. Sheriff Jesse Jahner was notified about the arrest of Savanna Graser on Monday and an internal investigation Is now underway. Graser began...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Wolf Lake Investigation from 1970s

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wdayradionow.com

Midco reporting outage in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Some Midco customers in the Fargo area say they're experiencing an outage. The Internet provider says they are currently working on the outage, and have not released specifics on the number of customers affected by it. One representative tells us that some that have lost connection have...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 27-Aug. 7

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Gordon “Gordy” Gilbertson

Visitation will be Monday August 1, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue Tuesday August 2, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Funeral Service at David-Donehower Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Gordon “Gordy” Marvin Gilbertson, 90, a resident of Detroit Lakes was born April 9, 1932 in Skree Township in Clay County, MN, the son of Theodore and Mabel (Anderson) Gilbertson. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Pelican Landing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He grew up in the Barnesville and Pelican Rapids area and attended country school. As a young man Gordon farmed, and worked in Moorhead at a chicken processing plant and the Moorhead Creamery. Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea receiving his honorable discharge in 1955. Gordon was married to Marlene Paepke and they had two children together. They lived in Huron, SD and Wadena, MN. Marlene passed away in 1963 and Gordon moved to Detroit Lakes. Gordon married Dorothy (Erickson) Vogt in 1968 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes. Gordon worked as an electrical lineman serving as foreman for the city of Detroit Lakes retiring in 1992. Gordon liked to go hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing bingo. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling around the United States, fishing trips to Canada, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Gordon is survived by his children: Pamela Vogt, Stephen (Eva) Vogt, Paul Vogt, Donna (Mark) Moffett, Jim (Heidi) Gilbertson, Tammy Gilbertson; grandchildren: Billy, James, Lorena, Brandon, Megan, Jason, Katherine, Casey, Paul, Chelci, Kody, Levi, Izaak; 20 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Myrtle Kittelson, Gladys (Dick) Hammill, Dorothy (Larry) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives: Dorothy Gilbertson and Marlene Gilbertson; parents: Theodore and Mabel Gilbertson; children: Chad and Lisa in infancy; siblings: Ruth Kloeppel, Oscar Gilbertson, Thora Theisen, Alice Moench, Evelyn Anderson, Charles Gilbertson, Lawrence Gilbertson, Jerome Gilbertson.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2018 MORTGAGOR: George Z Wolfe, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 21, 2018 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 656035. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated January 30, 2020 Recorded February 6, 2020, as Document No. 665596. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032412181626810 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 204 Willow St W, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 490349000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Fifty (50) feet of the East One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet of Auditor’s Lot No. 109, being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4 NE1/4), Section 34, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $135,893.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $161,243.95 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 22, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 8, 2022 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 100 - 19-010023 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (July 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 84802.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Active shooter training scheduled for area schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is preparing for the worst with active shooter training at area schools. The Sheriff’s Department says it will be conducting shooter training at Kindred Public Schools and Maple Valley Public Schools in Tower City. The training at...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy