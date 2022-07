The card for the August 2 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is shaping up to be a historic one. It was announced by WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze that there would be a Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Tag Team Championship in order to crown new champions after Cora Jade through her title belt in the trash. Next week, the match will be presented commercial-free and feature Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jane & Gigi Dolin vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

