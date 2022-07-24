ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Becker County Board District 2: Halvorson wants county and city to work together to save money

By Nathan Bowe
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Darin Halvorson wants Becker County and Detroit Lakes to do a better job of working together. He considers it wasteful spending that the county and city didn’t cooperate on a joint public works facility, or a joint law enforcement building. “Why did Becker County and Detroit Lakes build...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

CITY OF AUDUBON NOTICE OF HEARING STATE

CITY OF AUDUBON NOTICE OF HEARING STATE OF MINNESOTA CITY OF AUDUBON PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of August, 2022, at 6:30 o’clock p.m. a hearing will be held at the Audubon City Hall before the City Council to consider the adoption of a proposed resolution vacating the following described dedicated alley pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 412.851: The alley dedicated to the public by the Plat of the Original Townsite of Audubon, Minnesota, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota located southerly of Lot Numbered Three (3) and northerly of Lots Numbered Four (4) and Five (5) of Block Numbered 26, westerly of the west right of way line of Sixth Street, in the said Townsite of Audubon, Minnesota. Dated: July 19, 2022 Stephanie C. Poegel, Clerk, City of Audubon (July 27; Aug. 3, 2022) 85139.
AUDUBON, MN
DL-Online

Swanson to step down as Detroit Lakes fire chief; will remain on force

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes fire chief announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. Ryan Swanson, fire chief for Detroit Lakes, said he will remain a member of the department going forward, but the hourly demands of the volunteer fire chief position became too great as he took a larger role at Swansons' Repair Inc. following the retirement of his father, who was also a former city fire chief.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Wolf Lake Investigation from 1970s

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Battle Lake’s Hatchery Row to break ground Aug. 15

PERHAM – After nearly six years of work, the Hatchery Row Development project in Battle Lake is now becoming a reality. Hatchery Row is located on Henning Street, just west of Highway 78 and adjacent to Battle Lake’s popular downtown area. The groundbreaking ceremony is 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the site on Henning Street, according to an Otter Tail County news release. Construction will start at the end of August.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
kfgo.com

Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, MINN (KFGO) – A Cass County sheriff’s deputy is on unpaid administrative leave after she was arrested for DWI in Becker County on Saturday. Sheriff Jesse Jahner was notified about the arrest of Savanna Graser on Monday and an internal investigation Is now underway. Graser began...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Fair Returns for 128th Year

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Fair returns for its 128th year. The fair, which is held at the Becker County Fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes will consist of four days of family fun and entertainment beginning Wednesday, July 27 and include the midway, 4H and FFA showcases, a volleyball tournament and demo derby.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 27-Aug. 7

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AG Week

Union rejects American Crystal 4-year contract deal

MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. employees on Tuesday, July 26, rejected a four-year labor contract proposal that would have raised pay by a total of 17% over four years. The farmer-owned sugar processing cooperative has been negotiating with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union....
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

Gordon “Gordy” Gilbertson

Visitation will be Monday August 1, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue Tuesday August 2, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Funeral Service at David-Donehower Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Gordon “Gordy” Marvin Gilbertson, 90, a resident of Detroit Lakes was born April 9, 1932 in Skree Township in Clay County, MN, the son of Theodore and Mabel (Anderson) Gilbertson. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Pelican Landing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He grew up in the Barnesville and Pelican Rapids area and attended country school. As a young man Gordon farmed, and worked in Moorhead at a chicken processing plant and the Moorhead Creamery. Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea receiving his honorable discharge in 1955. Gordon was married to Marlene Paepke and they had two children together. They lived in Huron, SD and Wadena, MN. Marlene passed away in 1963 and Gordon moved to Detroit Lakes. Gordon married Dorothy (Erickson) Vogt in 1968 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes. Gordon worked as an electrical lineman serving as foreman for the city of Detroit Lakes retiring in 1992. Gordon liked to go hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing bingo. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling around the United States, fishing trips to Canada, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Gordon is survived by his children: Pamela Vogt, Stephen (Eva) Vogt, Paul Vogt, Donna (Mark) Moffett, Jim (Heidi) Gilbertson, Tammy Gilbertson; grandchildren: Billy, James, Lorena, Brandon, Megan, Jason, Katherine, Casey, Paul, Chelci, Kody, Levi, Izaak; 20 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Myrtle Kittelson, Gladys (Dick) Hammill, Dorothy (Larry) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives: Dorothy Gilbertson and Marlene Gilbertson; parents: Theodore and Mabel Gilbertson; children: Chad and Lisa in infancy; siblings: Ruth Kloeppel, Oscar Gilbertson, Thora Theisen, Alice Moench, Evelyn Anderson, Charles Gilbertson, Lawrence Gilbertson, Jerome Gilbertson.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
News Break
Politics
lptv.org

Hubbard County Acquires Over 720 Acres of Land for Conservation

The Trust for Public Land, Hubbard County, The Conservation Fund, and the Mississippi Headwaters Board recently announced that over 720 acres of forest land has been saved from future development and will be managed by the county. Over 720 acres of forest land previously owned by PotlatchDeltic was recently donated...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Pa

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Park Minnesota The Lake Park City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the application for an amendment to Lake Park Zoning Ordinance made by TurnKey Solutions & Development, LLC to change the zone of parcels 51.0005.004, 51.0003.005, 51.0171.001 and 51.0005.006 from R-1 Single Family Residential District (R-1) to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2). The owner intends to utilize the property for a mixed use development with multi-family apartments, twin homes and single family homes which are permitted uses in the R-2 District. Public inspection of the application and related documents before the hearing can be made during normal business hours the Clerk’s Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: August 8, 2022 At 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (July 27, 2022) 84798.
LAKE PARK, MN
DL-Online

Man gets more than 5 years in prison for starting Christian outreach center fire in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man who set fire to Christian outreach center in Detroit Lakes in 2018 has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. Becker County Judge Michael Fritz handed down the 68-month prison sentence on Thursday, July 21, to Gary John Bogatz Jr., of Zimmerman, Minnesota. The 42-year-old was taken into custody after the hearing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WE Fest Attendees Reminded of Parking Restrictions along Highway 59 in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Country music fans will flock to Detroit Lakes in a little over a week for WE Fest, the annual three day country music festival. With the influx of traffic, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Minnesota State Patrol, wants to remind WE Fest attendees that no parking is allowed along Highway 59 prior to noon on Monday, August 1. Vehicles arriving before noon on Monday will not be permitted to park on the shoulder and will be subject to removal and penalty by State Patrol.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Five Detroit Lakes residents injured in Highway 59 crash Monday

Five people were hurt in a two-car crash Monday morning on Highway 59 and Becker County Road 6 near Detroit Lakes. According to the State Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Highway 59, attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 6, when it collided with a 2021 Subaru Legacy southbound on Highway 59.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

