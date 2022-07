Scrappy was found in someone's yard here in Shreveport, but they weren't able to keep him. Do you have room in your heart/home for this sweet pup?. Meet Scrappy today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots and neutered. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO