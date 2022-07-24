ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman holding pitchfork, whip, arrested outside Publix during rainstorm

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Arrested: Lisa Anne Slone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida woman is accused of causing a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot while wielding a pitchfork and whip during a rainstorm, authorities said.

Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Lake County online court records.

Dash camera video from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper showed Slone in the parking lot of a Publix in Clermont at about 2:12 p.m. EDT.

Slone can be seen pointing her whip at the patrol car before walking away, WFLA-TV reported. She shortly walked back into the parking lot and pointed her pitchfork at the trooper, according to the television station.

According to an arrest report by David Moss, the FHP trooper disarmed Slone, who refused to be handcuffed. After taking Slone to the ground, Moss placed Slone into an FHP cruiser.

The trooper said he spoke with the manager of Publix, who said Slone was attempting to sell teddy bears behind the store. She then ran around the parking lot and stabbed a minivan in the parking lot with the pitchfork.

The owner of the vehicle said he did not want any police involvement and said he would fix the damages to the minivan on his own, WFLA reported.

According to the dashcam video, Slone tells the trooper “God is great” and “God is in control.”

Slone was able to unbuckle her seat belt and kicked at the right door window of the cruiser, the arrest report stated. Moss wrote that Slone appeared to be “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug” but did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

Slone was booked into the Lake County Jail and arraigned on Wednesday morning, according to online records. She remains in jail, and bail was set at $2,000, records show.

Slone is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15, court records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

