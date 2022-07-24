PET SEGMENT: An a-dog-able husky mix named Carl

Driving along Grape Road in Mishawaka, you may have noticed some new development happening. A Taco Bell building is being constructed along the busy retail corridor next to Steak and Shake and will feature a drive-thru option. Next to that, a building that will house an Valvoline Oil Changing business is also being constructed. But behind those two new construction projects, another development project is underway. Indoor rock climbing business Apex Climbing is scheduled to fill the former Bargain Book Store space, next to Strikes and Spares and ABC Warehouse. The climbing company may sound familiar because there were plans for the company to open a location inside the former College Football Hall of Fame building in downtown South Bend five years ago, but those plans sputtered to a halt. An opening date of the new climbing business was not clear, but you can stick with Market Basket for the latest updates on this new development.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO