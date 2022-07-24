ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

PET SEGMENT: An a-dog-able husky mix named Carl

By Paige Barnes, WSBT 22 Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's a 6-month-old husky mix. Carl came into the shelter as a stray with two other dogs. He was very skittish and shy. Sara Kaszas, a South Bend Animal Resource center...

Adoption deals to Empty the Shelters

Elkhart — If you're thinking about adding a furry addition to your family, now is the perfect time. The Humane Society of Elkhart County is holding an Empty the Shelter deal for cats and dogs. The goal is to clear the shelter after a busy summer period. During the summer months shelters become full from cat overpopulation. And, from dogs running away because of Fourth of July fireworks.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Flavorful and fun festivities at the Elkhart County 4H Fair

Goshen — The Elkhart County 4H Fair continues until Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is one of the largest county fairs in the country, and draws out more than 200-thousand visitors each year. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, is Senior Citizens Day. Those who are 62 and older are...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
South Bend Motor Speedway for sale by owner

According to a Facebook post, the South Bend Motor Speedway is up for sale. The asking price is 1.2 million dollars. The South Bend Motor Speedway includes 60 acres of property, including a large pit area to fit up to 150 race cars and haulers. The South Bend Motor Speedway...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Market Basket: New gym option with childcare

Driving along Grape Road in Mishawaka, you may have noticed some new development happening. A Taco Bell building is being constructed along the busy retail corridor next to Steak and Shake and will feature a drive-thru option. Next to that, a building that will house an Valvoline Oil Changing business is also being constructed. But behind those two new construction projects, another development project is underway. Indoor rock climbing business Apex Climbing is scheduled to fill the former Bargain Book Store space, next to Strikes and Spares and ABC Warehouse. The climbing company may sound familiar because there were plans for the company to open a location inside the former College Football Hall of Fame building in downtown South Bend five years ago, but those plans sputtered to a halt. An opening date of the new climbing business was not clear, but you can stick with Market Basket for the latest updates on this new development.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Zao Island’s exciting attractions make summertime fun last

The beginning of August is near, which means the start of the next school year and the end of summer are both approaching quickly. It’s enough to make anyone groan. Don’t get too upset, though, because although the summer is coming to a close soon, that doesn’t mean the fun has to! You just have to find the right place.
VALPARAISO, IN
New picture released to help find missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven years after he vanished, activists asking for your help finding a missing a Gary, Indiana boy. King Walker was two years old when he vanished from his home in Gary, Indiana. A new picture created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing what he would look like at age eight.
Indiana Master Trooper retires after 34 years of service

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- After serving the community for more than 34 years, Master Trooper Brad Kaizer will be retiring. A life-long Indiana resident and graduate of South Bend Washington High School, Kaizer has spent his entire career working at the Indiana State Police Toll Road post. On top of...
INDIANA STATE
A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
Contemporary Barn House Conversion With Rustic Interiors

A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
NILES, MI
Part Of Main Street Closed Due To Large Bee Infestation

WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
WARSAW, IN
Neighbors react to active shooter in Cass County, Michigan

A shooting incident yesterday morning in Cass County is being called an active shooter situation. It happened when a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at cars and objects. More information was scheduled to be released. The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but is being held...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Homeless man facing charges of battery of a minor, animal cruelty

A man is facing charges for killing a goose, and slapping a 5-year-old girl, at South Bend's Leeper Park. Joshua Rogers, a homeless man, was taken into custody after the incident on Saturday. WSBT learned Rogers was found guilty of vandalism in Downtown South Bend at the beginning of June.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Man sentenced for death of woman found in bathtub

A man was sentenced for an October 2020 murder on Wednesday. Mark Coleman, 38, of South Bend was sentenced to 65 years for the Murder of Enedina Sohlke, 47, of South Bend. Coleman was found guilty on May 25th in the October 2020 murder of Sohlke. Police were conducting a...
Bristol man arrested after fight at animal hospital

A Bristol man has been arrested on a count of battery after police say he got into a fight at the Maplecrest Animal Hospital. Details about what led to the fight were not released, but police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, on the report of a physical alteration at the animal care facility in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN

