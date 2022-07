Nick Saban considered leaving Alabama after the most stunning defeat of his Crimson Tide career, an upcoming book by AL.com’s John Talty reveals. The New York Post first reported Tuesday that, according to Talty’s upcoming book “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever,” Saban authorized Nick Khan — the agent for sports television personalities such as Kirk Herbstreit and Skip Bayless — to meet with ESPN to discuss the possibility of moving to television. Talty writes that Saban met with Khan prior to the season and with ESPN executives afterward, discussing the possibility of joining the cast of College GameDay.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO