ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is spending millions for a new Public Safety Operations Center in the northern part of the county. The county didn’t have to look too far for a space: Its repurposing the former JCPenney location at Fashion Square. The space is slated to be used for parking, maintenance, and storage of emergency vehicles, as well as other functions.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO