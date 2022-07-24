ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor for July 24

By Olympian readers
I’m voting for kind, responsible politics

I recently tried to figure out why my politics have become so blue, after years of being strongly red. I came to realize how central the values of being kind and responsible are to me. Most other values I try to follow stem from these, including the Golden Rule. The people I’ve admired most in my life (including politicians from both parties) demonstrated these same values, long before I could articulate what it was about them that drew me.

The last Republican President I voted for (George H. W. Bush) spoke of America becoming “kinder and gentler.” Since then, I don’t see much evidence of kind or responsible leadership in that party. The two parties’ platforms, Republicans and Democrats , highlight differences in their beliefs towards these values. I would strongly encourage everyone to read them.

The COVID pandemic was an opportunity for kind and responsible government, with the two parties uniting around public health, safety, and well-being. Instead, today’s “conservatives” downplayed the threat, scorning taking precautions. Others advocated being careful, to use measures that were not overly oppressive (wearing a mask, social distancing, getting vaccinated). Many died needlessly, following conservative leadership. (And, by not being careful, many were responsible for others’ sickness and death.)

The Republican Party’s current fights against voting access, LGBT folks, responsible gun ownership, and abortion likewise seem mean spirited and/or irresponsible to me. I will vote Blue until there is a dramatic change in the Republican Party.

Jeff Loyer, Olympia

Concerned about equity in schools

For too long school fund allocations have perpetuated disparities in our schools. I am glad that is now being recognized by our State Superintendent of Public Instruction . I would go farther than is currently being proposed, however: I would distribute school money equally per student all across the state.

A rural student, or a student in a low-income district, should be an equal beneficiary as a King County or Snohomish student. It is time to give all our kids the same opportunities. Education is the great equalizer. Let’s begin practicing what we preach.

Priscilla Terry, Olympia

Investigation and observation

I hope Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is watching the Jan. 6 select committee hearings. He needs to be reminded what a real investigation looks like. These hearings have factual evidence, witnesses, testimony, and exhibits from Republicans disputing former President Donald Trump’s stolen election claims.

Even though Trump complains about Republicans not having a real voice in these proceedings, that statement is patently false because Republicans are supplying most of the evidence.

As Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, we have lots of theories and allegations about the stolen election but no evidence.

Rudy thought Republican state legislatures would change state electors from Biden to Trump because Republicans need to stick together. Rudy, not all Republicans cast aside their oath of office or constitution on party loyalty. But too many Republican state legislatures are still standing back and standing by.

I’m convinced the country needs to get off both fossil and just everyday fools.

An oldie but a goodie works in the music world, but not politics. Multiple politicians are in their late seventies and mid-eighties. Too many old codgers and “Abby Normals” remain on the congressional payroll.

Trump told the Department of Justice, just say the election uncovered some illegalities and leave the rest to him and congressional Republicans.

Hey January 6 participants. You stormed the nation’s Capitol because our former president said the election was stolen and you believed him.

They forgot what President Ronald Reagan said, “Trust but verify.” And always look both ways crossing Insurrection Street.

David Cahill, Olympia

Comments / 0

