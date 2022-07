In Greene County district court Shannon Michael Meyer, 46, of Ralston was sentenced July 18 to 10 days in jail after he changed his plea to guity to a charge of driving while license barred. The jail sentence was suspended for six months and he was placed on informal probation to the Greene County sheriff for six months. He was fined $855 with a $128.25 surcharge; both were suspended. Meyer must pay an amount not to exceed $600 for his court appointed attorney’s fees and $136.50 court costs. (Sentencing: Honorable Joseph B. McCarville)

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO