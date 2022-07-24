ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Coroner identifies pickup truck driver in fatal Jasper County crash over the weekend

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 6 days ago

A 27-year-old was identified by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office as the driver in a fatal crash over the weekend.

Egar Macedonio, of Gaffney was ejected from his gray Nissan pickup on Purrysburg Road , according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken and Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway from the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Macedonio and a minor in the front seat were heading west in the pickup truck on Purrysburg Road around 11:25 p.m. when he went right off the road. Macedonio “overcorrected,” Ridgeway said, and crossed the center line. The truck went off the road to the left, struck a ditch and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minor was not injured in the crash, Ridgeway said.

There have been 12 other deaths on Jasper County roads this year, according to data from the S.C. Department of Public Safety . In Beaufort County, there have been at least 10 deaths.

Comments / 2

Anthony
6d ago

Have you seen the roads in Jasper lately, the uneven roads itself would take you in the ditch. Hwy 17, 321, need I go on..

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Jasper County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Jasper County, SC
Jasper County, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
109
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy