Coroner identifies pickup truck driver in fatal Jasper County crash over the weekend

A 27-year-old was identified by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office as the driver in a fatal crash over the weekend.

Egar Macedonio, of Gaffney was ejected from his gray Nissan pickup on Purrysburg Road , according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken and Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway from the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Macedonio and a minor in the front seat were heading west in the pickup truck on Purrysburg Road around 11:25 p.m. when he went right off the road. Macedonio “overcorrected,” Ridgeway said, and crossed the center line. The truck went off the road to the left, struck a ditch and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minor was not injured in the crash, Ridgeway said.

There have been 12 other deaths on Jasper County roads this year, according to data from the S.C. Department of Public Safety . In Beaufort County, there have been at least 10 deaths.