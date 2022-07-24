ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Tyler Morton's Loan To Blackburn Rovers Put On Hold

By Owen Cummings
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

After a deal was agreed for Tyler Morton to move to Blackburn Rovers for the upcoming season, it has now been thrown into doubt following concerns in the Liverpool camp about injuries in the squad.

Harvey Elliott had a successful loan move to The Riversiders in the 2020/21 season, where he made 42 appearances in all competitions. He scored seven goals during his time in the Championship.

Leighton Clarkson also spent time at Rovers. But he only managed to rack up seven appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GL1Ce_0gr0R2fd00
IMAGO / PA Images

It seems as though Morton will not depart now, as he is valued heavily by Jurgen Klopp as a member of the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old made a cameo appearance against Arsenal in November and started against Tottenham Hotspur last year in the Premier League. He also made two Champions League appearances, which took him to 9 in all competitions for Liverpool.

A move to Blackburn would allow him to get regular game time and gain valuable experience.

There have been question marks surrounding The Reds midfield options and whether another one is needed or not. The current senior options consist of Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Matheus Nunes has been heavily linked over the past few weeks, however, it is not known whether there is genuine interest there by the club.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker has not played since Liverpool's pre-season opener against Manchester United in Bangkok, where he suffered an injury setback. The reds take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday and play a doubleheader this weekend, as they face Manchester City and French outfit Strasbourg, Jurgen Klopp has now provided an injury update on the Brazilian Shot stopper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Leighton Clarkson
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ben Davies#Arsenal#Tottenham Hotspur#Reds
LFCTransferRoom

‘They Have a Duty of Care. They Need to Work With Players to Teach Them How to Manage Themselves on and off the Pitch’ - Medical Expert on New Premier League Deal

The PFA last week confirmed a new £25million deal had been struck with the Premier League with the focus of the money to be used on promoting player welfare, anti-discrimination initiatives and research into head injuries. Many recent campaigns from players have been spearheaded by Liverpool and England International...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

A busy summer for the Liverpool hierarchy continued today after they announced that a defender has signed a new contract at the club. The Reds have had a hectic few weeks since the transfer window opened and have overseen a number of high-profile of incomings and outgoings including the signing of Darwin Nunez and the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

Following Jurgen Klopp's comments on Liverpool's target is to make the Champions League, in this article I will look into what would make Liverpool's season a success. Last season, The Reds were as close as they can get to an unprecedented quadruple. A domestic cup double was followed by a narrow second place in the league and a defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy