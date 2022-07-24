ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maries County, MO

Success man involved in Maries County accident, patrol says

By Herald Staff
houstonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Success man was involved Saturday morning in a Maries County accident on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers...

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Woman Injured in Bus Crash near Winona

West Plains, Mo. – A West Plains woman was injured in a bus crash near Winona on Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on US 60, three miles east of Winona at 8:05 a.m. A west bound 2011 IC Bus driven by...
WEST PLAINS, MO
krcgtv.com

Accidental 911 call in Eugene leads to four arrests in Jefferson City

An accidental 911 call in Eugene lead to the arrests of four people in Jefferson City Wednesday morning. Sheriff John Wheeler sent a release on the arrests. In it, he said that on Wednesday at 4:51 am, a Cole County deputy went to the 10000 block of Old Highway 54 in Eugene to investigate after someone had called 911 and hung up the phone.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

A two-vehicle traffic accident Tuesday afternoon a half mile north of Lebanon, resulted in injuries for two Laclede County motorists

A two-vehicle traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on Ginger Road, a half mile north of Lebanon, resulted in injuries for two Laclede County motorists. The highway patrol says a 2015 Dodge Challenger, driven by 29-year-old Zachary N. Bethel of Lebanon, and a 2012 G-M-C Acadia, driven by 64-year-old Susan L. Dimmick of Lebanon, were traveling too close to the center of the roadway. This caused the vehicles to hit head-on. Dimmick received serious injuries in the collision and was transported by Mercy E-M-S to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Bethel received moderate injuries and also was transported to Cox South.
LEBANON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

July 22nd Meth Arrest Assisted by K9

Wright County, MO. – Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ace assisted in the arrest of a pair during a traffic stop on July 22nd of 2022. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dedmon requested the assistance of the Wright County Sheriff on a traffic stop, and Corporal Campbell arrived shortly after with K9 Ace. Ace alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The alert allowed a search to be conducted and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Suspect leaves bumper and license plate after fleeing accident scene

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on July 10 to a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at a storage unit complex on Highway B. Upon arrival the officer observed two badly damaged units....
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Wanted Willow Springs man killed in shoot-out in Douglas County

Ava, Mo. – A Willow Springs man wanted for child molestation and rape was killed after firing on law enforcement in Douglas County Saturday night. At roughly 2 p.m. on July 23, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were serving warrants at a residence in eastern Douglas County. One warrant was for an individual growing marijuana and the other was for Marvin Burke, age 54 of Willow Springs, who had warrants for child molestation and attempted rape.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Roads are reopened following an afternoon brushfire in West Plains

(West Plains, MO) A brushfire that was reported around 4:30pm on Tuesday led to the closing of Hwy 63 and Ramseur Road in West Plains. According to social media channels from The West Plains Police Department all roads have now reopened. The West Plains Police Department released the following update...
WEST PLAINS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Highway 50

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Monday in a crash on Highway 50. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Tyler Woods, 23, was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when the vehicle reportedly crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by 60-year-old Anna Buchanan.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Woman Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

Dora, MO. – A West Plains woman has become injured following a crash on AA highway, 8 miles North of Dora, MO. Amber January, 43 of West Plains, was transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield for moderate injuries following her crash on July 23rd of 2022. The accident happened when January lost control of her 2001 Ford F250, went off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.
DORA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Deadly Weekend: Four Killed On Missouri Waterways

MISSOURI RIVER, Mo. — An Oregon, Mo. man drowned Saturday in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri river and attempted to assist a struggling swimmer when Harris went under water and did not resurface. Harris was pronounced by...
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

A Camdenton man is facing a charge of Tampering with a motor vehicle

A Camdenton man is facing a charge of Tampering with a motor vehicle. According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to the 2-thousand block of Beck Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was parked outside the owner’s apartment on July 22nd. Police received information that the stolen vehicle had been in the area of King Street that afternoon, but the vehicle had already left the area when officers arrived. The next day the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the property of a storage business. Lebanon Police patrolled several areas and eventually located the stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Curry Street. The investigation led officers to believe that the suspect in the vehicle theft was 32-year-old Joshua Matthew Harvey. Harvey was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop. Harvey, who is on probation from an unrelated charge, is jailed in Laclede County with a bond of $ 25 hundred dollars cash or surety.
CAMDENTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Rash of thefts in Laclede County

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office received multiple theft complaints over the past week. On July 15th, a resident in the 31-thousand block of Startling Drive reported that someone stole his 2000 Dodge Caravan, which was stored at his stepfather’s residence. In the 16-thousand block of Historic Route 66, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his construction trailer. The next day a resident in the 300 block of South Spruce Street Conway reported that she arrived home and noticed the door was open. She said nothing was missing from inside, but an air conditioner and a few pieces of stove pipe were missing from the porch, and several fishing items were stolen from a shed on the property. The investigation is continuing in each of the incidents.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 54 Eastbound Backing Up In Lake Ozark After Accident

Expect delays as a crash on eastbound Highway 54 at the Highway 242 entrance ramp has traffic down to one lane. According to photos from the scene, a white truck appears to have struck a concrete divider head-on and is now positioned across the road and blocking lanes of traffic. Traffic is currently to one lane while emergency responders clear the scene.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in Franklin County pond

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man drowned in a pond in Franklin County Saturday night. Police tell News 4 that Tyler McDermott, 28, was found floating face down in front of a wood dock in a pond in the 100 block of Apollo Drive in southern Franklin County just after 8:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

