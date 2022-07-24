ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia state troopers believe they've found remains of missing SC nurse

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, S.C. — Georgia State Troopers found a wrecked vehicle that matches the description of a car driven by a missing ICU nurse out of South Carolina. Shauna Brown, 39, was reported missing on July 10. Brown, an ICU nurse at...

Just me
3d ago

So sad . Condolences to her family . I remember reading , about her mom being so worried about her before they found her .

Evelyn Tucker
3d ago

My most sincere condolences to the family and fellow healthcare community. Seems she's was very much loved and respected..

Rhonda Grayson
3d ago

This is so sad. Wonder if she was so tired and fell asleep at the wheel? I really commend Doctors and Nurses because they really do long hours and sometimes double shifts just to make people well. My heart goes out to her fam and frienda during this time. Very sad story...

