Georgia state troopers believe they've found remains of missing SC nurse
3 days ago
Columbia, S.C. — Georgia State Troopers found a wrecked vehicle that matches the description of a car driven by a missing ICU nurse out of South Carolina. Shauna Brown, 39, was reported missing on July 10. Brown, an ICU nurse at...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decision in the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the death penalty for a man who had plead guilty to the 2002 deaths of two people in Richland County. Quincy Allen had plead guilty in 2005 by reason of insanity to the...
When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A federal grand jury in Columbia charged a 35-year-old Lexington man with 15-counts for armed robbery and brandishing a Firearm at 7 Columbia area businesses. On Wednesday, Daveon Antonio Belk was charged with seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery, seven counts of brandishing a firearm...
When Lexington Medical Center says it’s one of the best hospitals in the state, it can back it up. In the recently released U.S. News & World Report hospital rankings for 2022-23, the hospital in West Columbia was tied for No. 2 in South Carolina with Charleston’s Roper Hospital. The No. 1 hospital in the state was also from Charleston, as MUSC Health-University Medical Center. topped the list.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One Midlands family wants to spread a message they find very important to the community: No one deserves to be killed for who they are. Days after 26-year-old Keshia Geter, of Eastover, South Carolina, was found shot to death at the Knights Inn Hotel on Boy Scout Road in Augusta, GA, her family is raising awareness to the legacy she leaves behind.
COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a West Columbia-area home. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and detectives are questioning neighbors as well as other people who may have information related to the case. The two people, who...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man accused of killing his teenage son and shooting his wife appeared in court for the first time since his arrest. Andre Greene, 46, made a brief appearance Wednesday during a virtual hearing at the courtroom at the Orangeburg County jail. The magistrate...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Mateka Destanique Williams, 29, of Aiken, with the murder of William Henry Dunbar. SLED agents were requested by Chief James Gainey of the Williston Police Department on May 29 to investigate a homicide. An arrest warrant...
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death at the Shull Landscaping on Ermine Road in West Columbia. Deputies said the 34-year-old woman who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after she had surgery. According to an incident...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are conducting an investigation into the death of a person at Shull Landscaping on Ermine Road. Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials say the body was found inside the business. Currently, deputies say it is an isolated...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after a shooting on Tuesday that left his 14-year-old son dead and his wife hospitalized, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they were called to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. on Monday in reference...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing his 14-year-old son and wounding his wife, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 46-year-old Andre Greene has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man and woman have been arrested after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received information about a person with a felony warrant staying on Catfish Cove. According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to the location after confirming the suspects’...
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified two individuals who died after single vehicle accidents on Augusta Road/Hwy1 that occurred roughly two hours apart in separate incidents. According to Fisher, Giovani Maya Garcia, 21, of Gilbert, was driving a car southbound on Augusta Highway and Calks Ferry Road Sunday morning...
COLUMBIA — A 67-year-old Columbia man was killed in a fire that investigators say was intentionally set. Two people were later arrested and charged with arson. The Columbia Fire Department said the fire at a duplex on Sands Street the morning of July 24 started at the front exterior of the home.
It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after an accident off of South Carolina Highway 6 and Resort Street, just outside of Santee, South Carolina. On Sunday, July 24th at 4:16 p.m. a person drove off of the left side of the roadway heading west and overturned their vehicle.
CHAPPELLS — On Wednesday, July 20, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville Sheriff’s Office arrested two wanted people off Catfish Cove in Chappells. Sheriff Lee Foster advised that Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had information that a person with outstanding felony...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — SCDOT reports that all lanes are open again in both directions between 82 and 92. Sherriff Lee Boan tells WACH Fox reporters that the area is safe and roads are open. --------------------------------------------------------------- I-20 is shut down in Kershaw County east of Columbia from mile marker...
