Here comes the bride! Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Scott Anderson amid her 10-year prison sentence, In Touch can confirm. Ryan is 36 years old and is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to the marriage license obtained by In Touch. The pair got married in Livingston County, Missouri on June 27, 2022, while the certificate was recorded on July 21, 2022.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO