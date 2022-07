ALBANY, N.Y. — Over 1.3 million New Yorkers received services through NYSOFA and aging network programs in 2021, according to a recent report. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) has published a comprehensive 2021 Annual Report detailing the work of aging service providers who delivered vital services to over 1.3 million older adults and their families in 2021.

