Lancaster, PA

Celebrate 50 Years with Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

By Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
susquehannastyle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder,...

susquehannastyle.com

lebtown.com

A new reign: Chloe Bomgardner is crowned 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen

At around 5:30 p.m. July 23, Katie Shaak’s reign as fair queen ended, and Chloe Bomgardner’s reign began. Bomgardner competed against Kylee Williams for the title of 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen. Once deemed eligible to compete, Bomgardner and Williams each wrote an essay in response to the...
LEBANON, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PA

When you go to a BYOB restaurant, it can often be hit or miss. Sometimes, you get the sense that the place is more of a takeout restaurant and the atmosphere simply isn't cozy. Lancaster, however, has a fair share of good spots where you can bring your own bottle and it's actually enjoyable to dine in. I've highlighted four of them below:
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Camp Lionheart held in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Donations given to the Children's Miracle Network are sending children to camp this week. Camp Lionheart in Lebanon County is hosting 15 children ages 11 to 18 with heart disease and allows children to take part in all kinds of camp activities. This is Camp...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hospitals in Harrisburg-area ranked by U.S. News

Lancaster General Hospital is the fourth-ranked hospital in Pennsylvania, followed closely by Penn State Health Milton Hershey Medical Center, ranked fifth, and UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, ranked eighth, according to U.S. News. More detail about each hospital can be found in the annual “America’s Best Hospitals” report published this week by...
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Tower Health Hospitals Earn U.S. News Ratings

WEST READING PA – Tower Health’s Reading Hospital has been recognized as a “2022-2023 Best Hospital” by U.S. News & World Report, the health system reported Tuesday (July 26, 2022), and its Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals earned “2022-2023 High Performing” ratings in specialty areas, it added.
READING, PA
wdac.com

Final Section Of Northwest River Trail Opened

LANCASTER COUNTY – State and local officials helped cut the ribbon on the final section of the 14-mile Northwest River Trail that spans five municipalities in Lancaster County. DCNR supported the project with more than $3-million in Community Conservation Partnership grants. The Northwest River Trail provides access to the Susquehanna River Water Trail for both walking, pedal, and paddle opportunities. It links the river towns and villages of Marietta, Wrightsville, Columbia, Bainbridge, and Falmouth, and provides wayfinding signage to users identifying local businesses in these communities. Completing of the project took decades, along with vision, perseverance, and passion on the part of many partners. Development of the trail has led to significant reinvestment in local businesses and creation of new businesses that support outdoor recreation. The trail follows the route of the historic PA Mainline Canal and uses some of the original towpath that remains along the corridor. Along the trail are numerous industrial archaeological remains such as abandoned canal locks; the iron furnaces at Chickies Rock; and the old quarry operation at Billmeyer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Blue Mold Present in Lancaster County

Blue mold has been found growing on burley tobacco in the Terre Hill area of Lancaster County. Growers need to be aware of the disease and take appropriate action. Under moist growing conditions this disease can spread quickly and has the potential to significantly damage both the quality and yield of our local crop. All tobacco fields should be watched closely.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Construction company president buys firm

A longtime construction company based in Silver Spring Township has changed hands for the second time in five years. Five years ago, David Cross, then president of the commercial construction company, Mowery, purchased the firm from Donald Mowery, the grandson of the company founder, Raymond S. Mowery. And now the...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

How Chester County Hospital Physicians Combat Burnout, Stress With Music

Chester County Hospital.Image via Chester County Hospital. Stress. If you weren’t well-acquainted with the term prior to the pandemic, you most likely are now. When we encounter a stressor, our adrenal gland starts producing cortisol, a useful hormone that in the short term helps us focus and summon the energy we’re going to need to navigate the moment. But when we remain in this state for long periods — a condition referred to as chronic stress — we put ourselves at increased risk of developing an anxiety disorder, depression, and burnout.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg home with pool, five-bedrooms for $2.1 million: Cool Spaces

This elegant five-bedroom, six-bath, traditional two-story home with a fenced, heated, in-ground, saltwater pool sits on 1 acre off Wertzville Rd. in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Constructed in 2018 it also has a great two-story foyer, family room, sun/Florida room, office, upstairs laundry, formal and built-in kitchen dining areas, wine cellar, media room, game room, exercise studio and mud room.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Sixteen Graduate from Schuylkill Technology Center Practical Nursing Program

Just over 200 guests attend the Schuylkill Technology Center Adult Practical Nursing Graduation Ceremony held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Frackville Campus. Sixteen adult learners successfully completed the one-year, full-time Practical Nursing Program and were awarded diplomas. Each graduate is now eligible to take the NCLEX Examination and apply for licensure within the State of Pennsylvania.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

350 New Jobs Coming to Coatesville

Pictured (from left to right): Michael Grigalonis, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Chester County Economic Development Council; Coatesville City Council President Linda Lavender-Norris; Coatesville City Councilman Ed Simpson; Sonia Huntzinger, Executive Director of the Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance; Patrick Kinzeler of IDG Development; David Chauner, Managing Partner, IDG Development; Crosby Wood, Project Manager and Managing Partner of IDG Development; state Senator Carolyn Comitta; state Rep. Dan Williams; and Coatesville City Manager James Logan. (Submitted Image)
COATESVILLE, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Reading (PA)

In search of the top fun things to do in Reading, PA? This city sure has some cool attractions and activities for a fun time. Reading is a city located between Harrisburg and Philadelphia, with a long history of the previous hometown of Reading Railroad and the famous border man Daniel.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Wolf Admin celebrates affordable housing, tours Lancaster townhomes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 27, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Viello was joined by elected officials and other public figures in Lancaster to highlight The Wolf Administration’s commitment to affordable housing. “Having affordable housing...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man convicted of 5th DUI

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County was convicted of his fifth DUI charge since 2013 after being stopped for illegally crossing the center lane at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Dung V. Dang was convicted by a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Not Your Average Shopping Experience: 3 Market Highlights in Lancaster, PA

Prussian Street Arcade, ManheimPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Lancaster, PA is well-known for its outlets and many options when it comes to name-brand shopping. The county also has a handful of unique markets and smaller, independent shops. These can be a little harder to find, but once you've visited some of these markets, each with its own character and charm, it's hard to go back to all things mainstream.
LANCASTER, PA

