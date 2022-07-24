ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Maintenance work Sunday night to close SR51 ramp in Phoenix

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25, for maintenance work.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said drivers can detour by exiting southbound SR 51 at McDowell Road and traveling west to use southbound 16th Street to access westbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Thomas Road also will be closed Sunday night.

Phoenix, AZ
