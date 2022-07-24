Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wissinoming, or over Philadelphia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Pemberton and Wrightstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 343 and 344. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 57. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO