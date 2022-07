HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County church has become something of a hub in the fight against hunger, and it is about more than food. At this market, the food is fresh. “These fresh radishes came in this morning,” volunteer Sharon Lewis said. The service is personal, and it’s free. “I come here because it saves money,” Andrew Tingle said. This is the pantry of Memorial Church of God in Christ in Haverford. “When they look at the location of the church, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘You’re on the Main Line,'” Pastor Daren Miller said. “There’s no food insecurity on the Main...

