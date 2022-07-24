ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Dog that requires special care stolen from Palm Beach County pet store

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — This cute little Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy was stolen from a pet store near Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.

The male dog needs special care and may be in danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WN8MC_0gr0KZ9E00
Wet Kisses Pet Company

There is a reward offered for his safe return.

The woman pictured in the blue hat and purple top was seen on camera putting the dog under her shirt and leaving the store.

Wet Kisses is located on the southwest corner of Jog Road and Lantana Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHpCP_0gr0KZ9E00
Wet Kisses Pet Company

Comments / 7

Dogs are the best
3d ago

Absolutely pathetic… hope she gets caught and charged. I pray the pup will be okay.

Reply
4
Related
WPTV West Palm Beach

Woman stole $2,800 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a woman who authorities said stole a $2,800 puppy from a pet store. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt, and black pants take the puppy from a viewing pen at Wet Kisses Pet Company, located at 6169 South Jog Road, around 4 p.m. on July 23.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

441 reopened after PBSO investigates suspicious package

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The package was deemed safe and 441 has reopened. 441 is shut down between Sandlefoot and SW. 18th Street, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO shared the news on their social media pages. Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Slaps Man On Face, Is Arrested

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Megan Lubin is facing a charge of domestic battery after Boca Raton Police were called to her residence in the 3600 block of NW 26th Avenue In the City of Boca Raton. The arresting...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Woman known for riding blue bicycle missing in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Rivas has been found safe. Lantana police are looking for a missing woman from the area. They say Adele Rivas, 69, has been missing since Sunday, July 17. Authorities add, Rivas rides a blue bicycle and she's known to frequent Lake Worth Beach...
LANTANA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store#Pekingese Maltese
cw34.com

PBSO presents proposal as Boynton Beach eyes merger for police department

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A proposal from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to take over police operations in Boynton Beach is now with city leaders. Earlier this year, elected leaders in Boynton Beach showed interest in merging with the sheriff's office, whose jurisdiction covers roughly 2,385 miles in the state's third largest county.
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Arrested After Attacking Ex She Still ”Hooks Up” With

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend, a man she still ”hooks up” with despite their break-up. Jaedyn Napolitano, 22, according to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, ”came over to her ex-boyfriend’s new home to retrieve her belongings.” The ex-boyfriend told police that they ”recently broke up approximately four months ago but have been seeing each other and ’hooking up.’”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Small 2-bladed helicopter crash lands in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Robinson R22, a light utility helicopter, crash-landed on Wednesday in Broward County. The pilot had one passenger. The single-engine two-bladed helicopter made a hard landing on a grassy area at the North Perry Airport, at 101 SW 77 Way, in Pembroke Pines. The two-seat...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy