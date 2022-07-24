ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to abortion rights protesters: 'Nobody wants to impregnate you'

By Zac Anderson, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of young people at a conference here Saturday that women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren't attractive.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz said. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

Gaetz went on to say that "these people are odious on the inside and out. They're like 5'2, 350 pounds and they're like 'give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest' and I'm thinking: 'March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.' A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad."

Gaetz was trending on Twitter on Saturday after the comments, which he shared on his Twitter feed and 1.4 million followers. He spoke to 5,000 young people at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, where former President Donald Trump also spoke Saturday.

The website Jezebel called Gaetz's comments "cartoonishly misogynist" and said the "statement certainly sounds like something that would be shocking to hear directly out of the mouth a member of Congress — especially considering the overwhelming support for abortion rights in this country and the fact that a 10-year-old rape victim was recently denied a legal abortion in her own state."

Gaetz is a Niceville Republican who is running for reelection.

Trump gave Gaetz a shoutout Saturday, calling him "a great guy and a tough guy... what a wonderful guy."

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

F**k Donald Trump
3d ago

When did it become the norm with elected politicians degrading and insulting everyone that disagrees with them. Is this what we want to teach today's children? Those of you who thinks this type of behavior is okay well shame on you and I hope if you have little ones they don't reflect this same attitude as they grow up and become adults.

Marti Montgomery
3d ago

HE WILL BE GOING TO JAIL SOON! By the way, why doesn’t Gaetz have any offspring! Been married what a year now? Vote Blue🧢🐳🚙🔵🦋🔷🐬💙🧊💎🥏🥣🟦🔹🫐🎽

Sandra I. Ramirez
3d ago

Isn't this guy being investigated for sex crimes? Because he kept PAYING minors for sex? Now he wants to talk about ugliness? The guy that has to pay for sex?

