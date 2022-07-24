Crash in York County kills motorcyclist, troopers say (WSOC)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV on South Carolina Highway 49 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded after 11 p.m. on Saturday to SC 49 near Village Harbor Drive outside Lake Wylie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV.

According to investigators, a 2019 Chevy SUV was getting onto northbound SC 49 from a private driveway when it was hit on the driver’s side by a 2006 Harley Davidson traveling southbound on the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle -- a 45-year-old Kings Mountain man -- died after being taken to the hospital. The SUV driver was not hurt.

The motorcyclist’s identity was not immediately made known by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers said they are continuing to investigate the crash and shared no additional details at this time.

