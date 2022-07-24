Police: Suspect surrenders after Stark County standoff; charges to be filed

The Akron police do their department and the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker no favors by seeking to hide the officers’ names, citing concerns about threats to their safety that lack specifics. This unjustifiable decision only adds to public suspicions and anger, of which there already is plenty after Walker was killed when the eight officers unleashed a volley of at least 46 shots June 27 when Walker stopped and turned toward the officers after a brief foot chase. Walker had previously fired a weapon from his car, the officers believed.

AKRON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO