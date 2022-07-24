ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Police: Suspect surrenders after Stark County standoff; charges to be filed

By Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Stark County said a standoff ended peacefully Saturday night after the suspect surrendered. According to Perry Township...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 11

John Coburn
3d ago

He has dementia, is in his 80s and has no past convictions. The Standoff by no fault of the police took place while the suspect was sound asleep. Let's not confuse dementia or a confused aging brain for a criminal!

Reply
4
Tamika Wiggins
3d ago

Notice how his name isn't being told, Notice how other convictions from years ago aren't listed, NO jail photo..Someone is being protected 🤔

Reply(2)
4
Related
cleveland19.com

Man fatally shoots roommate at Shaker Heights apartment, calls 911 and waits for police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police detained a 24-year-old Shaker Heights resident, Kriston Price, after he called 911 and said, “I just had to kill my roommate.”. Officers were dispatched to the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday after Price called and reported that he and his roommate had been fighting and that he shot him in the chest.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKBN

Man arrested in shooting last week that injured 15-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot a 15-year-old girl in the back last week. Christopher Sherman was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue. He is charged with four counts of felonious assault for a shooting Friday that wounded the girl.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Four arrested during Rogers drug raid

Four people were arrested during a drug raid at a home in Rogers on Tuesday. Members of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force along with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office searched the home on the 49000 block of State Route 154. Investigators say they found approximately 40 grams of Methamphetamine,...
ROGERS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
cleveland19.com

10-year-old boy hurt in Euclid drive-by shooting

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Euclid police. Captain Mitch Houser said the victim was in an upstairs bedroom inside a home in the 1500 block of E. 195th Street when he was struck by a stray bullet around 5 a.m.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Protesters, motorcyclist clash in violent Akron incident, police say

AKRON, Ohio — While wide-scale protests over the June police killing of Jayland Walker have primarily quieted down, tensions appeared to boil over last night in what police are describing as an "assault" between a "caravan" of protesters and a motorcyclist in front of the Harold Stubbs Justice Center in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist attacked by several protesters, ‘agitators’ who were caravanning through Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said several individuals from a disruptive group that caravanned in vehicles through parts of Akron assaulted a motorcyclist on Tuesday night. More than 15 cars initially stopped in front of the Harold Stubbs Justice Center and Akron police station at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to block High Street for approximately 45 minutes, police said.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Moore to be Retried in Teen’s Disappearance, Death in 2009

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man will be retried in the disappearance and death of a Smith Township teen over 13 years ago. Mahoning County prosecutors say they will put 52-year-old Robert Moore back in the defendant’s chair after the jury deadlocked in the first trial a few months back.
ALLIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns
Cleveland.com

Akron police should release names of eight officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting

The Akron police do their department and the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker no favors by seeking to hide the officers’ names, citing concerns about threats to their safety that lack specifics. This unjustifiable decision only adds to public suspicions and anger, of which there already is plenty after Walker was killed when the eight officers unleashed a volley of at least 46 shots June 27 when Walker stopped and turned toward the officers after a brief foot chase. Walker had previously fired a weapon from his car, the officers believed.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man for murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 34-year-old man after a triple stabbing inside a Seven Hills home in July. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven Hills police said on July...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate 4 murders since Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said four men have been shot and killed in the city since Monday, July 25. The first victim was murdered in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, a 36-year-old man was shot in the 3200 block of W. 52nd around 2:41...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

Police say Salem search suspect injured himself to avoid jail

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the Salem man who led police on a search was being harbored by a domestic violence victim at his home when officers finally found him. According to reports, Christopher Lee Hyler was arrested Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. at the 800 block...
SALEM, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police respond to more calls for dangerous drag racing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police data shows officers are getting more and more calls about drag racing on city streets. 19 Investigates told you Monday about new details in one deadly accident police said happened while teenagers were racing down Broadway Avenue. We took a deeper look at the issue...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man is shot to death after an argument in city’s Stockyard neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died during an exchange of gunfire Monday in the city Stockyard’s neighborhood, police said. Tedario Hunter, 36, of Cleveland died about 2:40 p.m. near a residence on West 52nd Street, just south of Field Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Hunter in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his neck.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

3 Sent to Hospital Following Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue. Three people had to be hospitalized. One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns. She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy