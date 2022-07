A $31 million affordable housing development has opened over 100 new apartments on what used to be part of Rochester's Inner Loop. The Inner Loop has been part of Rochester, New York since 1965. But, over the last few years, major changes have taken place. The loop these days is more of a "C" shape as portions of the road have been closed to make way for the Inner Loop Transformation project.

