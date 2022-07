Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.

