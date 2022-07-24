ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4-star OT recruit Payton Kirkland trolled Texas, then committed to Longhorns anyway

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1RdI_0gr0GGC900

The recruiting circus in college football means that sometimes people might pay too close attention to teenagers’ decisions. As far as their football futures, diehard fans constantly find themselves on pins and needles, hoping they choose their favorite team.

This madness appears to be something that four-star OT recruit Payton Kirkland might have played into. As one of the country’s top high school recruits, the incoming senior at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando knew he was pretty popular.

So, just days before Kirkland made his verbal commitment to a program official, he posted the famous perplexed Russell Westbrook meme in reference to him potentially going to Texas:

Wait, why might Kirkland emphasize the second syllable of the word Texas? Ah, OK. Message received. He wouldn’t wear the burnt orange for the Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian. Life goes on. Right?

Wrong.

On Saturday, Kirkland reversed course and confirmed he would be joining the Longhorns as one of the cornerstones of their 2023 recruiting class:

Wait, isn’t there another major recruit who will play at Texas in 2023? It’s on the tip of my tongue. Oh, right: Arch Manning!

Now, this makes some sense. While there’s no way to confirm Kirkland’s initial public tweet was part of a grand scheme to mess with everyone’s heads, it made for an even bigger surprise.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Complex

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion rights last week during an anti-choice fundraising event that took place in Plymouth, Michigan. “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said at the Plymouth Right to Life event, per ESPN. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”
PLYMOUTH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban apparently doesn’t eat at Zaxby’s

Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been in the headlines recently after it was revealed that he, his wife, and multiple Tennessee football staff members provided around $60,000 in impermissible benefits to college football recruits and their families. Pruitt was fired two years ago and was replaced by Josh...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Who will land 5-star prospect Omaha Biliew? (Prediction)

Consensus five-star power forward Omaha Biliew is set to announce his commitment Tuesday evening and is down to a final four of Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. Coaches from all three college programs attended Biliew's Mokan Elite tournament games at Peach Jam and the 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward has largely kept his recruitment close to the vest.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Phillips High School#Committed#Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

College Football Bowl Projections for 2022-23

The 2022-23 bowl schedule features 42 overall games, and Athlon Sports is here with complete projections and predictions for all of the matchups. While the season doesn’t get underway until late August, it’s never too early to take a peek at what the bowl games could look like at its conclusion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy