CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An active shooter incident started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township in Cass County on Tuesday, July 26. Authorities say a 46-year-old male from Calvin Township stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street, exited, and then began actively shooting at vehicles and objects in that area.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO