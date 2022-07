CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Mary Kistler lives on Skidaway Island not too far from the shooting that took place late Tuesday night on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road near Isle of Hope. She only leaves her house in the morning when it’s light outside she says for her own safety.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO