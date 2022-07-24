ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shootings: 59 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc7chicago.com

Comments / 20

Hockeyboy
6d ago

I think the under over was 50. So I won on the over. Next weekend is the same so get your bets in now.

Reply(1)
8
2024 POTUS
6d ago

Yep, good to see 👀 Democrat run cities,with strict gun restrictions are successful in keeping their citizens safe....oh wait 🤔

Reply
4
Sherry Ramey
6d ago

Yet people will continue 🤔 to vote Lightfoot/ Pritzker in. So insanity always wins. Complaints . Yet no action taken by the citizens 🤔 SO just do a another repeat in November.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy