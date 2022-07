Wade Phillips will once again assume the primary headset for a Texas-based professional football team. Phillips, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as the boss of the Houston team in the upcoming third edition of the XFL. The rebooted league, whose ownership is now headlined by entertainer Dwayne Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia, placed Phillips in Houston as part of a series of announcements concerning its February 2023 kickoff.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO