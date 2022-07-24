ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Picks up save

Romano picked up the save Saturday against the Red Sox, striking out one batter over 1.1 perfect innings....

CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Exits with back injury

Wells was removed from Wednesday's start against the Rays with lower-back discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The right-hander surrendered four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks before being lifted during the fifth inning, and he ended up not factoring in the decision. It's unclear if the injury will affect Wells' availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Monday at Texas.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Facing shutdown

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Winder (shoulder) will be shut down, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Winder landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday due to right shoulder impingement syndrome, and he'll require more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. Baldelli didn't say that the right-hander's season is over, but Winder will be examined further in the coming days to help pinpoint a cause for his recurring shoulder issues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Resumes running

Margot (knee) has resumed running, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot has been on the 60-day injured list since mid-June due to a right knee sprain, but it's encouraging that he's resumed some activity. While manager Kevin Cash stressed that it's early in the recovery process, he hopes Margot will be able to return to the field when first eligible Aug. 20. The 27-year-old will have several steps to clear in his recovery over the next few weeks, but he's trending in the right direction so far.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Stuck in reserve role

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Phillips is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells) for the second straight game, which seemingly signals that the Rays aren't viewing him as an everyday player. Rather than getting a longer look at Phillips while the likes of Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb) are on the injured list, the Rays appear to be giving Luke Raley a chance to play in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Managing left wrist issue

France isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after tweaking his left wrist on a swing Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. France's injury isn't related to the elbow sprain that he dealt with last month, but he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game since the Mariners are playing a day game ahead of a lengthy flight to Houston. Manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about France's injury, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Getting burn in right field

Nootbaar will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game in Toronto. Nootbaar will get a third consecutive start and his fourth in five games since the All-Star break after he went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss. The Cardinals will get back Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado from the restricted list following Wednesday's contest, at which point Brendan Donovan could see more time in right field and close off Nootbaar's path to steady playing time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

