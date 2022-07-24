Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Picks up save

Margot (knee) has resumed running, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot has been on the 60-day injured list since mid-June due to a right knee sprain, but it's encouraging that he's resumed some activity. While manager Kevin Cash stressed that it's early in the recovery process, he hopes Margot will be able to return to the field when first eligible Aug. 20. The 27-year-old will have several steps to clear in his recovery over the next few weeks, but he's trending in the right direction so far.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO