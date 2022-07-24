DeSantis urges GOP to 'hold Biden and his minions accountable'



G ov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called for more action and less talking from Republicans in Washington, D.C.

Addressing a major Republican statewide fundraiser in Hollywood, Florida, Saturday, the governor said it was time to “hold Biden and his minions accountable.”

"If they get majorities in the Congress, I'm sick of them talking," DeSantis said during Sunshine Summit’s Victory Dinner, according to Insider . "I'm sick of them telling us what they're going to do. I'm sick of them going on cable and doing this, and prattling."

"In Florida, we don't just talk, we do," the governor added.



DeSantis said Republicans must be courageous as November’s midterm elections approach.

“In times like these, it’s not enough to just be right on the issues,” he said, according to the Daily Wire . “Because in times like these, there’s no substitute for courage.”

“You got to have the courage of your convictions to be willing to stand up against the media,” DeSantis added. “You got to have the courage to stand up against things like cancel culture. You got to have the courage to stand up to the woke mob. You got to have the courage to stand in the way of the Brandon administration,” referencing the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant that is often used to mock the president.

DeSantis also blasted Biden’s immigration policy, calling it “open border” while touting his limiting of critical race theory in school curricula and COVID-19 mandates.

“We are just getting warmed up,” DeSantis said to the cheering crowd. “I have only begun to fight. I’m standing my ground, walking the line all the way to the finish line, and I can tell you this: With your help, and everybody behind us, there is no doubt in my mind that come November, we are going to keep the state of Florida free.”

Seen as a GOP 2024 presidential ticket favorite should he choose to run for the White House, DeSantis has insisted his focus remains on Florida and seeking reelection for governor. Still, he’s garnered national appeal among Republicans. Last month, a national poll showed a 9-point difference between him and former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup in 2024.

The governor did not mention Trump, who was speaking across the state at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. On Friday, DeSantis also spoke at TPUSA.