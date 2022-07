An NTSB investigation into the death of a conductor on a Pan Am Railways train in Newington in May 2021 concluded the 61-year-old man did not follow safety rules. Dale Jenkins of Seabrook died when he became caught between two cars on the SubCom industrial tracks at about 2:15 p.m. The NTSB in its preliminary report said that two of the three railcars to be picked up were not properly coupling together after five previous attempts to couple them.

NEWINGTON, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO